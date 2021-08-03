TV Best Bets for August 3

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
Netflix, New Series!
This docuseries is said to feature the most recent information and proof exposing the most top-secret government projects that handled contacts with — and coverups of — extraterrestrial presence on Earth.
Summer Under the Stars: Kim Novak
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary, beloved actress Marilyn Pauline “Kim” Novak is celebrated with today’s Summer Under the Stars lineup on Turner Classic Movies. The schedule offers a nice mix of lesser-known works like the 1954 film noir Pushover, featuring Novak in her first credited role, some of her all-time classics, including Vertigo (1958) and Bell, Book and Candle (1958), and everything in between. The day will also feature an encore presentation of the 2013 special Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Kim Novak, in which host Robert Osborne sat down with the actress for an interview.
Olympics: Cycling Track Finals
NBC, 12pm EST
Astonished fans may wonder how riders stay upright, much less push pedals to a medal with such ferocity in the cycling track finals.
Supernatural: “Fan Fiction”
TNT, 12pm EST
A girls’-school musical based on a novel about monster hunters Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) offers a delightful love letter to SPN fandom.
Breaking News in Yuba County
EPIX, 8pm EST
Allison Janney astonishes (per usual) as a love-deprived wife who finds a bizarre silver lining when her husband expires after she catches him — on her birthday — in the act with his mistress. Like a lesser Coen brothers effort, part dark farce and part kooky crime drama, the 2021 film pokes fun at our dangerous fascination with a good human-interest story. Often too broad, Yuba has its pluses, primarily a very capable top-tier cast (such as Regina Hall and a perfect Juliette Lewis) led by mad housewife Janney.
Olympics: Women’s Gymnastics
NBC, 8pm Live EST
What’s 16 feet long by 4 inches wide? The agonizingly slender playing field for the women’s gymnastics balance beam. In this discipline gold final, degree-of-difficulty star Simone Biles looks to out-twist and outflip Dutch defending champ Sanne Wevers.
Orca vs. Great White
Nat Geo Wild, 10pm EST
Off the coast of South Africa in 2017, orcas began hunting and killing great white sharks. This SharkFest special chronicles how researchers in New Zealand are setting out to discover if it could happen again. Diving with several shark populations along New Zealand’s southern coast, they investigate this murder mystery and seek answers to a burning question: Have their local orcas developed a taste for great white sharks?
Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail: “What Happens in Branchwater”
TBS, 10:30pm EST
The wagon train stops in the sinful town of Branchwater, luring Ezekiel (Daniel Radcliffe) into a night of debauchery and temptation. Meanwhile, Benny (Steve Buscemi) finds his favorite saloon has transformed into an inauthentic tourist trap.