TV Best Bets for August 30

Cheap Old Houses
HGTV, 9:05pm EST
In the first of two back-to-back episodes, “Cheap Old Farmhouse Dreams!,” from cozy cottages to stone farmhouses, there’s something for every Cheap Old House lover in Pennsylvania. While there, Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein visit an Arts and Crafts bungalow full of original tile and an 1880s home that just needs a little restoration. Then, in “A Whole Hotel for $8 a Square Foot,” in North Carolina, Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein visit a Folk Victorian-style boutique hotel with all of its glorious vintage furniture included. Then, they check out a classic Colonial Revival with a massive wraparound porch and a town’s restored old train depot.
My Life Is Murder
Acorn TV, Season Premiere!
After an acclaimed first season based in Melbourne, this Australian procedural comedy/drama moves to Auckland, New Zealand, for its 10-episode second season. Award-winning Kiwi actress Lucy Lawless returns as fearless and unapologetic detective Alexa Crowe, whose unique skills and insights allow her to unravel the truth behind the most baffling of crimes. In the mystery-of-the-week series, Alexa finds herself back in her home country for the first time in years and can’t help herself when she is asked to look into a bizarre unsolved murder. Joined again by her partner-in-crime-solving, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans) — as well as series newcomers charismatic detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe) and café owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu) — she quickly finds herself investigating other murder mysteries. Among the many guest stars in the new season are William Shatner, Martin Henderson, Michelle Ang, Sara Wiseman and Bill Bailey. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes drop on Mondays.
Prisoner of Love
discovery+, New Series!
This series follows Chelsea Holmes, a self-described “prison matchmaker,” as she dedicates her time to helping men and women living free lives find love with prisoners behind bars. The first three episodes premiere today; three new episodes debut subsequent Mondays.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 3am Live; re-airs on Olympic Channel, 3pm EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes swimming, sitting volleyball, track & field and wheelchair basketball.
Summer Under the Stars: James Cagney
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Beloved actor and dancer James Cagney is celebrated today in Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars. Director Orson Welles described Cagney as “maybe the greatest actor who ever appeared in front of a camera,” and you’ll see what Welles was talking about with this day of films starring Cagney that span a variety of genres. Some of the movies featuring the actor’s appearances in the gangster roles with which he is most identified will, of course, be featured, including Taxi! (1932) and the iconic White Heat (1949). But you’ll also see Cagney in his Best Actor Oscar-winning role as George M. Cohan in the 1942 musical biopic Yankee Doodle Dandy; in his Best Actor Oscar-nominated role in the romantic musical biography Love Me or Leave Me (1955); as Nick Bottom in the 1935 adaptation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream; and more. The day will conclude with the 1992 documentary James Cagney: Top of the World.
Tennis: US Open: First Round
ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 11am Live EST
The final Grand Slam of the year is back at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. Austria’s Dominic Thiem and Japan’s Naomi Osaka are defending champs. ESPN and ESPN2 combine to air the tournament through Sept. 12.
Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “All Hell Breaks Loose”
FOX, 8pm EST
The competition is taken to a new level when the chefs have to prove they are worthy of a legendary Black Jacket in the new episode “All Hell Breaks Loose.”
American Ninja Warrior: “National Finals 1”
NBC, 8pm EST
The National Finals return to Las Vegas, where the ninjas face up to eight supersized obstacles on the world’s most challenging course. For the first time in finals history, the competitors will have a Split Decision, where they must decide between a grueling upper body obstacle or a riskier balance obstacle in the hopes of securing their spot in Stage Two and a chance to win $1 million.
Secrets: “Griffin Warrior”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
The breathtaking discovery of a warrior buried with priceless treasures offers archaeologists a unique insight into the birth of Europe’s first great civilization. In an investigation that features mythical beasts and supernatural rituals, a team of experts piece together the story of how Ancient Greece sprang into life and destroyed the even older Minoan Civilization in the process.
HouseBroken
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 1 finale episode “Who’s a Bad Girl? (Part 2),” Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) has a wild night out with Coyote (guest voice John Benjamin Hickey), but in the light of day, she has a change of heart, leading to Chief (voice of Nat Faxon) having an adventure of his own.
9/11: One Day in America: “The South Tower”/“Collapse”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
Two back-to-back hourlong episodes air tonight. In “The South Tower,” as an announcement tells people to remain where they are, those in the south tower watch with shock as the north tower is hit by a hijacked plane. When the second plane hits, civilians in the south tower have to find a way to escape from the top floors to safety. Meanwhile, paramedics at street level face an onslaught of both the badly injured and casualties. Then, in “Collapse,” after planes hit the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, military personnel in Washington, D.C., and passengers aboard the hijacked United Flight 93 desperately struggle to save lives. Back in New York, the south tower collapses, unleashing a new wave of casualties.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 9pm Live EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes wheelchair basketball, road cycling and sitting volleyball.
Duncanville
FOX, 9:30pm EST, Season Finale!
At the annual Witch Day Festival, Kimberly (voice of Riki Lindhome) mixes up a magic potion that causes Jing (voice of Joy Osmanski) to become possessed in the Season 2 finale “Witch Day 2.”
The Ultimate Surfer: “Nama-Stay Off My Barrel”
ABC, 10pm EST
The surfers roll out of bed for an early morning Beach Battle — The Barrel Roll. The remaining five men and five women use their strength, balance and stamina to stay ON the barrel, not IN it. Heading into the Barrel Wave Challenge, the teams discuss new strategies to take out the frontrunners and focus on winning. This ruthless mindset works for some better than others, and eventually two surfers are sent home.
The Wall: “Annalee and Lily”
NBC, 10pm EST
Annalee, an award-winning high school teacher, and Lily, a flight attendant, are sisters from Southern California. Annalee started the first Latinx student union for her school that helps students with academic support and scholarships. Now could be their turn for a payout.
POV: “The Song of the Butterflies”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Rember Yahuarcani is an Indigenous painter from the White Heron clan of the Uitoto Nation in Peru. He left to pursue a successful career in Lima, but when he finds himself in a creative rut, he returns home to his Amazonian community of Pebas, visiting his father, a painter, and his mother, a sculptor, and discovers why the stories of his ancestors cannot be forgotten.