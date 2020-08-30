TV Best Bets for August 30

Love Fraud
Showtime, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
Over 20 years Richard Scott Smith used the internet to prey on unsuspecting women looking for love, conning them out of money and dignity. This four-episode docuseries follows four of his victims when they band together to bring him down.
Summer Under the Stars: “Charlton Heston”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
One of the most iconic leading men in Hollywood history, Charlton Heston is honored in today’s SUTS film lineup. The schedule includes Heston’s Best Actor Oscar-winning lead role in the 1959 epic Ben-Hur, the Orson Welles-directed 1958 film noir Touch of Evil, and the sci-fi classics Planet of the Apes(1968), The Omega Man(1971) and Soylent Green(1973), among other memorable titles.
Renovation, Inc.
HGTV, 8pm EST, New Series!
Home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Renovation Island) are back with a new series showing how they built their booming home reno business. The duo, with their competing tastes and differing visions, rely on humor and good-natured banter to work together. And they do it while juggling multiple renovation projects, demanding client expectations and a busy family life.
2020 MTV Video Music Awards
MTV, 8pm Live EST
This year’s VMAs will be a sprawling celebration across some of the biggest landmarks in the Big Apple, including the Barclays Center, the iconic Downtown Brooklyn venue, and will feature a limited or “no audience” venue. MTV says that the show will include “epic” performances from all five boroughs — Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island — to honor the spirit and resilience of New York.
Secrets in the Woods
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Sandra is excited to go on a romantic cabin getaway in the woods with her new boyfriend, Brant. Everything is going well until Sandra begins to feel like someone is watching them. Meanwhile, Sandra’s sister, Becky, becomes concerned after she can’t reach her sister for several days. When Becky finally tracks down Sandra, they must find a way to survive this wild ordeal and will do anything — even kill — to get out. Stars Brittany Underwood, Taylor Frey, Jim Klock and Kabby Borders.
Valerie Harper: Behind Closed Doors
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
Valerie Harper first captured hearts playing the famed role of Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and later in the spinoff Rhoda, earning four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award in the process. What many don’t know is that Harper had an impressive stage career both before and after playing Rhoda. In her early years she was a dancer, and then transitioned into comedy and acting. In 2013, Harper revealed news of a terminal cancer diagnosis and that doctors gave her just months to live. But she would defy the odds, living six years longer than anyone had expected. This is the story of how Valerie Harper became one of the most popular television stars of all time and how she persevered through her personal tragedy with grace, positivity and a spirited will to live.
United Shades of America
CNN, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The series in which sociopolitical comedian W. Kamau Bell explores communities across the country to understand the unique challenges they face ends its fifth season with back-to-back episodes tonight.
Evil Lives Here: “I Didn’t Know It Was Blood”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
This special 90-minute installment of the series kicks off ID’s Serial Killer Week. When 911 received a call from a young woman claiming she had been abducted, no one knew what a terrifying story would unfold. From the outside, Shawn Grate appeared to be a normal man, but it would soon be revealed that he was covering up a treacherous secret. With exclusive access to Christina Hildreth, Shawn’s girlfriend of six years, this episode delves into how Grate hid his haunting actions, and what caused a seemingly normal man to turn manic.
Helter Skelter: “
EPIX, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Charles Manson meets the world, and the media cannot get enough of the hippie killer cult that helps bring an end to the ’60s. Why, 50 years later, does he still command our attention?
Wynonna Earp: “Holy War: Part 2”
Syfy, 10pm EST, Midseason Finale!
The gang races to save one of their own but are hindered by unseen forces.
