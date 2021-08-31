TV Best Bets for August 31

Generation 9/11
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Follow seven young people whose fathers died during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. When they were born, the nation was drawn together. Twenty years later, in a divided America, they enter adulthood with a sense of responsibility that stems from their own personal tragedy.
Only Murders in the Building
Hulu, New Series!
This 10-episode comedic murder mystery boasts a stellar cast as Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are three neighbors — and strangers — who share an obsession with true crime. To their surprise (and maybe a bit of delight), a death occurs within their Upper West Side apartment building, and of course the trio suspect murder. All three use their extensive knowledge of true crime to investigate what has happened. Using a podcast to track their methods, soon it becomes obvious that they’re all lying to each other, and while working to figure out the truth, they may be missing the biggest clues that sit right in front of them — much like the killer themselves. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes drop on Tuesdays.
Sparking Joy
Netflix, New Series!
Global organization icon Marie Kondo, who received an Emmy nomination for her much-buzzed-about Netflix series Tidying Up With Marie Kondo in 2019, takes her signature approach to tidying up a step further in this new series. Here, she shows how the fundamentals of her method can affect businesses, relationships and communities. The impacts of tidying up are surprising, emotional and transformative in the lives of the people Kondo meets. Throughout the process, viewers will also step into Kondo’s own home, meet her family and get a glimpse into how she sparks joy in her daily life.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 3am Live; re-airs on Olympic Channel, 3pm EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes swimming, road cycling, track & field and wheelchair basketball.
Summer Under the Stars: Fredric March
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars celebrates Fredric March on the 124th anniversary of his birth (he was born Aug. 31, 1897 in Racine, Wisconsin; he passed away in 1975 at age 77). The eminent actor started as an extra in films in New York City and worked his way up to Broadway. By the end of the 1920s, March had signed a film contract with Paramount Pictures and began his path toward stardom and Oscar success. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) and The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), both of which are airing during today’s lineup honoring the birthday boy. You’ll also see the original A Star Is Born (1937), featuring March in a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance; the romantic drama Smilin’ Through (1932); The Adventures of Mark Twain (1944), a biopic of author Samuel Langhorne Clemens (aka Mark Twain) with March in the title role; The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934), starring March as another literary icon, poet Robert Browning; the romantic comedy fantasy I Married a Witch (1942), costarring Veronica Lake; and more.
LEGO Masters: “Flip My Block!”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Flip My Block!,” the remaining teams are challenged to renovate boring LEGO neighborhoods and create action-packed dream houses.
America’s Got Talent: “Semifinals 1”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, 11 semifinalists perform for a chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America.
Fantasy Island: “Once Upon a Time in Havana”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Once Upon a Time in Havana,” percussionist Alma (guest star Gigi Zumbado) wants to be accepted by her tight-knit Cuban family, but to understand why they disapprove of her musical career, she must revisit their history.
9/11: One Day in America: “The Cloud”/“I’m Coming for You, Brother”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
Two back-to-back hourlong episodes air tonight. In “The Cloud,” survivors become separated when they are engulfed by a gigantic dust cloud after the fall of the south tower. The episode follows them as they wrestle with the trauma of their experiences and desperately search for missing loved ones. When the dust settles after the collapse of the north tower, witness emotional reunions and heartbreaking losses. In “I’m Coming for You, Brother,” first responders look at the vast pile of debris at Ground Zero and wonder how anyone could still be alive. But one group of firefighters who were inside the north tower as it collapsed miraculously managed to survive. Now they are trapped, and as they radio “mayday” for help, other firefighters must race against time to locate and rescue their “brothers” in a dangerous and unstable ocean of rubble.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 9pm Live EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes swimming, track & field, wheelchair basketball and road cycling.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life: “Will You Be My Surrogate?”
TLC, 9pm EST
Worried about her slim chances for a having a child, Whitney makes some big decisions during a trip to the fertility doctor. Then, she goes on her first official date with the Frenchman, hoping it will put them on the path to amour.
Major League Baseball
FS1, 9:30pm Live EST
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers are in the Bay Area to face Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants in Game 2 of a four-game series at Oracle Park.
The Ultimate Surfer: “Party Wave: Risk It for the Biscuit”
ABC, 10pm EST
Resident commentators Joe Turpel and Erin Coscarelli are on hand to announce this week’s Beach Battle — The Paddle Battle. The remaining eight surfers hop on their boards for a tug-of-war, surfer style, to earn extra time on the wave and earn a SUP-er sweet prize. As the teams choreograph synchronized runs for the Crossovers Wave Challenge, it’s clear that some have never even attempted the trick before. In the end, two more surfers are eliminated from the competition.
Money Hungry
Food Network, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Find out who wins and takes home the $50,000 prize tonight in the season finale.
Capital One College Bowl: “Semifinals 2”
NBC, 10pm EST
Hosted by NFL legend Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper Manning serving as sidekick, the semifinal round concludes with USC versus Alabama. The semifinals include the dropout round, which leads to a team playing the Two Minute Drill with one player down. The winning school moves on to challenge their final opponent in the championship.
Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail: “Over the Mountain”
TBS, 10:30pm EST
The wagon train attempts to cross the Blue Mountains, but Ezekiel (Daniel Radcliffe) worries their journey has been cursed by God. Meanwhile, Benny (Steve Buscemi) tries to make amends with Trig (Quinta Brunson).