TV Best Bets for August 31

Braveheart
SundanceTV, 4pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Mel Gibson directed and stars in this acclaimed 1995 historical epic based on the true life of William Wallace (Gibson), the 13th-century warrior who led the first war for Scottish independence from England. The film won five of the 10 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture, and Best Director for Gibson.
black-ish: “Purple Rain”
FXX, 9:30am EST
Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today … to teach clueless twins Diane (Marsai Martin) and Jack (Miles Brown) about music icon Prince. Yes, for the family sitcom’s jaw-dropping 100th episode (in 2018), the cast paid homage to classic videos from the Purple One.
Tennis: US Open: Early Rounds
ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 12pm Live EST
The US Open keeps its original spot on the calendar Aug. 31-Sept. 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y. Both reigning singles champions, Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu, have bowed out of the 2020 competition. ESPN and ESPN2 air the tournament.
Planet Earth: A Celebration
BBC America, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV, 8pm EST
What a remix! This montage of eight unforgettable vignettes from the Emmy-winning BBC wildlife shows Planet Earth IIand Blue Planet IIfeatures surfing dolphins, a Himalayan snow leopard protecting her cubs and a plucky iguana vs. a pack of hungry snakes. Plus: new narration by the incomparable Sir David Attenborough.
Independent Lens: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
PBS, 8pm EST
Celebrate the legacy of icon Fred Rogers in a film from Academy Award winner Morgan Neville. Beamed daily into American homes, Rogers and his cast of puppets and friends spoke simply and directly to children about some of life’s weightiest issues.
Below Deck Mediterranean: “Whole New Ballgame”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Baseball legend Johnny Damon returns to charter in Ibiza, putting pressure on Tom to rectify the Damons’ poor experience with the food they were served last season. With Aesha onboard, Bugsy ups her expectations for the interior team. Meanwhile, Rob’s personal life begins to interfere with his work, and Jess notices some red flags with his behavior.
Botched: “Melting Mounds & Unlucky Charms”
E!, 9pm EST
A Southern belle who wants to look like Dolly Parton hopes to change the shape of her breasts, while Dr. Paul Nassif helps a woman from Northern Ireland who thinks her nose makes her look strange. A woman with breasts that appear to be melting off her body forces Dr. Terry Dubrow to think outside the box.
The 93 Victims of Samuel Little, Part 1
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
This two-part Serial Killer Week program looks at Samuel Little, one of the most prolific and elusive serial killers of all time. He was convicted of murdering four women but is thought to have killed as many as 93 women over four decades. For the first time ever, viewers will have exclusive access to investigators, stories from families and chillingly detailed descriptions from Samuel Little himself. Part 2 airs tomorrow night.
Being the Queen
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
When it comes to Queen Elizabeth II, “Our curiosity is never quite satiated,” says director Tom Jennings. For this new documentary on the 94-year-old royal, he tracked down 100-plus rare audio interviews with friends, family and staff. No talking heads — “You’re hearing them tell the stories in first person,” he notes.
Pawn Stars: “One Man’s Trash Is Another Pawn Treasure”
History, 10pm EST
A $2 million Monet. An unopened treasure chest. A trove of signed Beatles memorabilia. This special episode rounds up Pawn’s most impressive treasures — and the biggest fakes.
Beyond the Unknown: “Spaceship on a Beach, Secrets of Nostradamus and the Phantom of 27th Street”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Don Wildman investigates an otherworldly artifact that washed up on a South Carolina beach, unravels the predictions of a puzzling prognosticator and recounts the tale of a bizarre floating phantom who put a city on edge.
Into the Unknown: “The Jersey Devil”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
The sprawling Pine Barrens of New Jersey are said to be home to the Jersey Devil — a terrifying mythical creature with bat wings, a long tail and a horse’s head. The legend first surfaced 300 years ago, and with a recent spike in sightings, Cliff Simon is determined to track it down for himself.
