TV Best Bets for August 4

Ghostbusters
AMC, 3pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Who ya gonna call? Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson and Rick Moranis headline this hilarious 1984 comedy blockbuster that also manages to be spooky at times thanks to its dazzling visual effects and Elmer Bernstein’s creepily fun musical score. Ghostbusterswas followed up with one sequel to date, with another one in the works, as well as a 2016 remake, but they’ve all been hard-pressed to capture the magic of this initial installment.
Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning
Netflix
Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Livewriter Sam Jay is back for her first hourlong Netflix original comedy special, which was filmed at the Masquerade in Atlanta.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 6:30pm Live EST
A Tuesday NBA twin bill on TNT has the Boston Celtics vs. the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.
America’s Got Talent: “AGT: 15th Anniversary Special”
NBC, 8pm EST
Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara review some of their favorite acts from the Season 15 auditions and reveal who will proceed to the live shows. Ten acts are chosen to perform remotely and five of those acts will also advance for a chance to win $1 million.
What’s It Worth?
A&E, 9pm EST, New Series!
With people across the nation spending more time inside their homes than ever, this half-hour series follows comedy legend and personal collector Jeff Foxworthy as he scours the country in search of truly unique possessions and collectibles with shocking values — without ever leaving his Georgia man cave.
Extreme Unboxing
A&E, 10pm EST, New Series!
This new series follows a group of larger-than-life personalities from across the country as they buy liquidated merchandise for pennies on the dollar and unbox it with hopes for big profits. They risk their own money to bid on and win the best boxes at the best prices, and pallets are delivered to their homes for the big reveal. Each group digs through hundreds, sometimes thousands, of items on the hunt for retail gold.
Backyard Envy
Bravo, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
James, Garrett and Mel — the Manscapers — are back, and business is blooming! They’ve expanded the clientele of their boutique landscaping company and have more projects than they can handle. This season, these creative minds take on some of their biggest jobs to date as they produce a Tuscan-themed backyard in the middle of New Jersey, conquer a logistically challenging “upside-down house” on Fire Island and reimagine a larger-than-life World Pride Parade float for a hotel giant.
World of Dance: “The Semi-Finals 1”
NBC, 10pm EST
As the semifinals begin, six of the top 12 acts take to the stage for the first time this season with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host Scott Evans. The judges will now score each performance based on their artistry, technique, choreography, creativity and presentation. The top two scoring acts will move on to the World Final and become one step closer to winning the $1 million grand prize.
Statecraft: The Bush 41 Team
PBS, 10pm EST
Examine the presidency of George H.W. Bush and his foreign policy team’s expertise as they navigated international crises like the fall of the Berlin Wall, the reunification of Germany, the collapse of Russia, the Panama invasion and the invasion of Kuwait.
