TV Best Bets for August 4

Breaking Bland
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
This Charleston, South Carolina-based series introduces designer Mary Welch Stasik, who in each episode will break any design boundary and encourage clients to eschew traditional looks to create a truly personalized space.
Marvel Studios Legends: “Peggy Carter”/“The Avengers Initiative”/“The Ravagers”
Disney+, New Episodes!
Ahead of Marvel Studios’ new animated series What If…?, which debuts Aug. 11, get reintroduced to some favorite characters and elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will be featured in the alternate-history series in new Legends episodes focusing on Peggy Carter from the Captain America films, the Avengers Initiative from the Avengers films and the Ravagers from the Guardians of the Galaxy films.
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Circuit Experimental Films
Disney+, Season Premiere!
Short Circuit is an experimental program where anyone at Walt Disney Animation Studios can pitch an idea and potentially be selected to create an original, innovative short film with the support of the studio and their fellow artists. The goal is to take risks, surface new and diverse storytelling voices, and experiment with new technical innovation in the filmmaking process. This month, enjoy the latest batch of films to come out of this program.
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The gang at Gotham Garage returns for a third season of restoring and flipping an eclectic collection of cars.
Summer Under the Stars: Louis Armstrong
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Iconic trumpeter and singer Louis Armstrong gets his first daylong celebration during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars on what would have been his 120th birthday (he was born in New Orleans on Aug. 4, 1901). In many of these films, “Satchmo” offers a commanding presence just showing up as himself, whether in a romantic musical comedy like High Society (1956) or in a straight-up concert film like Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959), which features the musician and a host of other legends in highlights from the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival. There are also some movies in which Armstrong acts as a character, notably in the 1966 Sammy Davis Jr.-led musical drama A Man Called Adam, which Armstrong made five years before his passing. Among many other titles, the day will also include the network premiere of the 1989 documentary Satchmo: The Life of Louis Armstrong, which originally aired as part of PBS’ American Masters series.
Good Times: “The Evans Get Involved”
getTV, 10am EST
Relive the emotional 1977 four-parter about child abuse that introduced Janet Jackson as Penny on the hit sitcom.
Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Tina, Disco and Ghost
AXS TV, 8pmTonight, the docuseries deconstructs an infamous 1979 promotion at Chicago’s Comiskey Park. Did Disco Demolition Night — where vinyl from the Bee Gees and other “offenders” was blown up ... and a riot ensued — bring down the whole genre?
Expedition Unknown: “Ransom in the Sky”
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
Explorer Josh Gates tracks infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper, who disappeared in 1971 after leaping from a 727 with $200,000 in ransom money. Among the finds: a suspect who confessed to being the high-altitude criminal.
Over Australia
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, New Series!
In “Surviving the Arid Heat,” explore of Australia’s interior and how its creatures have evolved to adapt to its extreme conditions of drought and flooding rains.
The Croc That Ate Jaws
Nat Geo Wild, 10pm EST
From mysterious severed heads and ambush attacks to mob hunts and standoffs, this SharkFest special explores what happens when two of the deadliest predators on the planet go head-to-head.
My Feet Are Killing Me
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Dr. Ebonie, Dr. Brad and Dr. Sarah are back to treat exceptional foot maladies, including a condition so rare that only eight people in the world have ever been diagnosed with it. In these new episodes, the doctors perform transformational work on patients with everything from literal horns to bark-like growths on their feet.