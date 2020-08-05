TV Best Bets for August 5

Marrying Millions
Lifetime, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Five new couples join the series with returning favorites Bill and Brianna from Dallas and Gentille and Brian from Las Vegas. Marrying Millionsfollows relationships where one partner is incredibly wealthy and the other is definitively not, leading the couple to face intense scrutiny from family and friends and questions about whether it’s true love … or true love of the money and lavish lifestyles.
Summer Under the Stars: “Ann Miller”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Singer/dancer/actress Ann Miller is honored today with a lineup of movies that, of course, features her performances in classic movie musicals like On the Town(1949) and Easter Parade (1948), and 1953’s Kiss Me Kate. You can also enjoy Miller in other films, including her early work in the 1938 comedies You Can’t Take It With You, directed by Frank Capra, and Room Service, starring the Marx Brothers. Some of the last few feature films Miller made before turning her focus to theater and television are also featured, like 1955's Hit The Deck,1956’s The Opposite Sex and The Great American Pastime.
NHL Hockey: Stanley Cup Qualifiers
NBCSN & NHL Network, beginning at 12pm Live EST
The NHL’s Eastern Conference playoff qualifying-round games on NBCSN today are the N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. the Montreal Canadiens. In the Western Conference, check out the Nashville Predators vs. the Arizona Coyotes (NHL Network), the Colorado Avalanche vs. the Dallas Stars (NHL Network) and the Edmonton Oilers vs. the Chicago Blackhawks (NBCSN).
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 6:30pm Live EST
The Oklahoma City Thunder face the L.A. Lakers in a Western Conference clash. ESPN’s second game has the Brooklyn Nets vs. the Boston Celtics.
Tough as Nails: “Game of Telephone”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Game of Telephone,” teams are challenged mentally and physically when tasked with pushing 24 heavy barrels uphill and arranging them in a specific order at an oil field, and one crew member must conquer a fear of heights to climb a telephone pole.
Final 24: “River Phoenix”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
Dramatizations blended with archival footage help detail the final day in the life of young actor River Phoenix, who seemed poised for even greater stardom than he already had before dying of a drug overdose at age 23.
Big Brother: All Stars
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Big Brotherreturns for Season 22 with an all-star lineup of houseguests, including winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game. Following the two-hour premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Strict health and safety protocols for COVID-19 are in place for the houseguests and production crew.
Coroner
The CW, 9pm EST, New Series!
This Canadian import follows new coroner Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) as she adjusts to the job amid a pill addiction, panic attacks and family crisis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!