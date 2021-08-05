TV Best Bets for August 5

Teddy
Shudder, Original Film!
Twenty-something Teddy lives in a foster home and works as a temp in a massage parlor as a scorching hot summer begins. Teddy ends up scratched by a beast in the woods — the wolf that angry local farmers have been hunting for months — and as weeks go by, animal impulses soon start to overcome the young man.
Lil Duval: Living My Best Life
ALLBLK
Building off of his wildly successful 2018 single “Smile (Living My Best Life),” Lil Duval employs his special brand of humor as he takes an intimate and hilarious look at life, sex, relationships, and the world in his first stand-up special. Filmed before a star-studded, live audience in Atlanta, the hourlong special also features appearances from actress Bresha Webb (Marlon), comedians Gary “G Thang” Johnson and Navaris “Navv” Greene, and social media star Pretty Vee.
Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy
HBO Max
There will be a new resident on 123 Sesame Street when the beloved kids education series returns with new episodes this fall — Tango, Elmo’s adopted puppy. This half-hour animated special from Sesame Workshop introduces the dog and shows how she made her way to Sesame Street. In the special, Elmo and Grover discover a sweet, stray puppy — whom they quickly name Tango — and embark on an adventure throughout the neighborhood with friends Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and Oscar the Grouch. Together, they search for the local pet adoption fair in the hopes of finding her a “forever home.” Sesame Workshop says that the introduction of Tango — who will be a mainstay in future Sesame Street content — allows for consistent modeling of safe behavior and age-appropriate help with a pet. In the special and beyond, Elmo and his friends will show preschoolers how to meet a new animal, gently play with and brush a pet, teach new tricks, give baths and, most especially, show love and affection for their furry friends.
The Suicide Squad
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
This delightfully fun DC follow-up finds the squad back together with King Shark (Sylvester Stallone). The government sends these most dangerous supervillains on a jungle search-and-destroy mission with plenty of rules for the newbies to abide by. The film stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport and Joel Kinnaman as Rich Flag. The Suicide Squad is also in theaters today; it will be available to stream on HBO Max’s Ad-Free plan for 31 days.
Hart to Heart
Peacock, New Series!
Actor/comedian Kevin Hart hosts this hourlong talk show in which he invites A-list talent to sit back, have a glass of wine and engage in an unfiltered conversation. From award-winning musicians to top actors, the guests on the show will represent Hart’s range of interests and influences, and he assures viewers that no topic is off limits. New episodes of Hart to Heart will drop in batches on Thursdays, starting with the first three episodes today. Guests will be announced each week ahead of the drop (the first week’s guest list had not been announced at presstime).
Summer Under the Stars: Margaret Rutherford
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Dame Margaret Rutherford, the Oscar-winning British actress whose career encompassed stage, films and television from the 1920s-60s, gets her first Summer Under the Stars celebration on Turner Classic Movies today. You’ll see her in her Oscar-winning role (for Best Supporting Actress) in the 1963 drama The V.I.P.s; in her beloved appearances as Agatha Christie’s sleuth Miss Marple in Murder, She Said (1961), Murder at the Gallop (1963), Murder Most Foul (1964) and Murder Ahoy! (1964); in comedies like Blithe Spirit (1945) and The Importance of Being Earnest (1952); and more.
Major League Baseball: Atlanta at St. Louis
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves are at Busch Stadium in St. Louis for a Thursday night clash with Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals.
NFL Preseason Football: Hall of Fame Game: Pittsburgh vs. Dallas
FOX, 8pm Live EST
The 2021 NFL preseason — shortened to three weeks — kicks off tonight in Canton, Ohio, as the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on FOX.
grown-ish: “A Boy Is a Gun”
Freeform, 8pm EST
A serious turn: Following a police shooting of an unarmed Black man, Doug (Diggy Simmons) and new Hawkins Hall freshman Kiela (Daniella Perkins) clash over whether her scheme to use his party to raise awareness is the best idea.
Deadly Mom Retreat
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jules has been struggling to move on from her divorce but jumps at the chance for some R&R with her new friend, Marissa, when invited on a singles’ retreat. Plus, Jules is attracted to single dad Zack, who is also attending the retreat. But almost immediately upon arriving, Jules has a series of near fatal “accidents” that all seem to involve fellow retreat attendee Georgia. Jules must fight back if she ever hopes to start fresh. Stars Lara Amersey, Christina Cox, Chris Violette, Tanya Clarke, Rebecca Lamarche, Jon Welch and Sophie Cook.
Top Chef Amateurs: “Nothing Makes Sense”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Host Gail Simmons puts two more home cooks to the test — the blind taste test, that is — to see if they can ID ingredients without actually seeing them. Then Chef alums Eric Adjepong and Jen Carroll help the cooks make something yummy with those mystery components.
Underground Marvels
Science Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Throughout this season, historians, engineers and experts reveal more underground structures that seem to defy human imagination, from Southwest England to Moldova and beyond. Whether exploring decades-old mines fraught with danger or investigating impossibly complex underground tunnel systems, the series leaves no cavern, tunnel, bunker or mystery unturned.
Brat Loves Judy
WE tv, 9pm EST, New Series!
This new series brings audiences a never-before-seen look into the world of veteran hip-hop artist and two-time Grammy Award nominee Da Brat and her girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, multimillionaire business owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, as they navigate their new relationship — from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy, dealing with meddling loved ones and a surprise proposal.
World’s Most Dangerous Shark?
Nat Geo Wild, 10pm EST
The great white has a reputation for being the scariest shark in the sea, but legendary underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau called the oceanic whitetip “the most dangerous of all sharks.” In this SharkFest special, two teams of experts dive deep into the world of the oceanic whitetip to reveal what makes this species a top contender for the title of “world’s most dangerous shark.”
Abandoned: Expedition Shipwreck
Science Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
In this series, experts follow investigations around the world that reveal the most epic, infamous and notorious shipwrecks from throughout history. From wartime disasters to commercial ship collisions, this series exposes the many volatile risks at sea and how they’ve shaped regulations and technological advancements, and also pieces together disasters from history to reveal what really happened and why. Following intel from maritime archaeologists, along with data from sonar mapping and CGI reenactments, Abandoned: Expedition Shipwreck looks to uncover new details about some of the most infamous wrecks from history.
Impractical Jokers: “Food, Air, Toilet”
truTV, 10pm EST
The four jokers — Joe, Sal, Q and Murr — are in for a rude awakening when the buddies (some of whom are married) learn what it’s like to date in the digital age.