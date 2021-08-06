TV Best Bets for August 6

Mr. Corman
Apple TV+, New Series!
Joseph Gordon-Levitt created, directed and stars in this 10-episode dramedy described as “darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt.” The series follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancée Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor (Arturo Castro) has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness and a sneaking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Mr. Corman looks to speak for the contemporary generation of 30-somethings — rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and yearning to become real grownups sometime before they die. Debra Winger, Bobby Hall (aka Logic), Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez also star. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes are available on Fridays.
Making the Cut
Amazon Prime Video, Season Finale!
The second season winner of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s fashion design competition series is determined.
Val
Amazon Prime Video
For over 40 years, Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors, has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.
Physical
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
The dark comedy starring Rose Byrne as a frustrated ’80s housewife who finds release through the world of aerobics concludes its first season.
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Disney+, Season Finale!
Check out the final first season installment of this series based on the young-adult bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart. It follows a group of orphans placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute who must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way.
Madagascar: A Little Wild
Hulu & Peacock, Season Premiere!
In Season 4 of this animated series based on the hit feature film, fearless pals Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria are back with even bigger adventures in their concrete jungle of New York City. Melman loses his first tooth, Gloria plans a flashy production for a shy hermit crab with a secret talent and a snowstorm hits the city, blocking zookeeper Kate from the habitat.
Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary
IMDb TV, New Series!
This five-part docuseries follows country music superstar Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success. Through original home videos, interviews and incredibly personal footage, viewers will get a backstage pass to Bryan’s life. “The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” Bryan says. “Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”
For the Love of Kitchens
Magnolia Network on discovery+, New Series!
This series follows the exceptionally skilled artisans at deVOL, an English design company, who design and craft beautiful kitchens. The first two episodes are available today.
Ranch to Table
Magnolia Network on discovery+, New Series!
Seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett runs her family’s 14,000-acre ranch while crafting regional dishes using her own fresh ingredients.
Summer Under the Stars: Robert Mitchum
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Robert Mitchum, one of the most memorable stars of Hollywood’s golden age, and who maintained a strong screen presence even well into the “New Hollywood” era, would have turned 104 today (he was born Aug. 6, 1917; he passed away in 1997 at age 79). So it is fitting that he gets his celebration during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars event all day long. The lineup includes plenty of the films noir for which Mitchum is well remembered, including the classic Out of the Past (1947), along with The Big Steal (1949), which reunited Mitchum with his Out of the Past costar Jane Greer; Angel Face (1952); Macao (1952); the 1975 neo-noir Farewell, My Lovely; and others. You’ll also see Mitchum in other genres of movies, like the romantic comedy Johnny Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1944); the adventure film Rampage (1963); the Western The Way West (1967); and more.
Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends
Disney Channel & Disney Junior, 9am EST, New Series!
This animated show is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. It follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin, learning that teamwork is the best way to save the day. The series kicks off with two 25-minute episodes, each consisting of two stories.
Death She Wrote
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Lila, a famous author, hires Mary, a personal assistant, to work out of her home. Little does Lila know that Mary is actually a deranged fan intent on taking over this author’s life. Over time, Mary manages to convince Lila that she is losing her mind, until Lila finds herself trapped in her own home under Mary’s controlling “care.” Mary even assumes Lila’s identity behind the scenes, taking over everything from writing to corresponding with her agent, and eventually plans to murder her the same way that Lila plans to murder a main character in her upcoming book. Stars Samora Smallwood and Paula Brancati.
Olympics: Track and Field
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Track and field’s most exacting event? The 4x100m men’s and women’s finals. Handing off a baton at top speed takes such precision, the U.S. men have failed to medal in the past three Games for pass failures.
Ancient Aliens: “The Mystery of Mount Shasta”
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Mount Shasta in Northern California has been a hotspot of UFO activity for decades and the site of many unusual disappearances, Bigfoot sightings and accounts of paranormal activity dating back centuries. Native American tribes in the area warn that no one should attempt to ascend the mountain’s peak. Is it possible that Mount Shasta is a place of unusual power as they attest?
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
In tonight’s back-to-back episodes, the famed dog whisperer teaches owners techniques to regain control of their pack, soothe separation anxiety, ease overprotective instincts and stop a puppy from eating trash on walks. It’s a dachshund. Good luck!
Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Cover”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Music magazines played a pivotal role in elevating music photography to iconic status, providing a visual context for some of the world’s greatest bands and their music. This episode explores the legacy of the early covers of Rolling Stone, Creem, NME, Mojo and Q. Journalists, musicians and publicists discuss the enduring appeal and importance of the printed page, with music photographers who shot many of the most iconic front covers telling some touching, scandalous and never-heard-before stories about these images.
Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story
Nat Geo Wild, 10pm EST
Paige Winter was only 17 years old when she lost a leg and a portion of her hand to a shark. In this SharkFest special, experts unpack the details of Paige’s attack to determine what kind of shark is responsible and what can be done, if anything, to prevent this from happening again. Despite all Paige has lived through, this inspirational teen remains an advocate for sharks and, with the guidance of professionals, takes brave steps to overcome her greatest fears.
Classic Albums: “Pink Floyd — Dark Side of the Moon”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 11pm) EST
All four band members tell the story behind one of the greatest rock albums ever made, Pink Floyd’s 1973 masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon. The iconic album broke records at the time when it sold more than 30 million copies and spent 740 weeks on the U.S. charts.