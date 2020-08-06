TV Best Bets for August 6

The Rain
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The popular Danish series — one of Netflix’s most-watched non-English original series, which has been viewed by about 30 million people — returns for a third and final season, picking up where Season 2 left off. Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds on how to save humanity. Rasmus wants to infect everyone with the same beta version of the virus that turned him into a superhuman, while Simone insists there must be a cure. Can they put their differences aside to do the right thing?
Hitmen
Peacock, New Series!
In this British comedy, best friends Jamie (Mel Giedroyc) and Fran (Sue Perkins) are trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living. Fueled by their antics and frivolous bickering, each job inevitably gets derailed, leading them into bizarre misadventures, full of oddball characters and unexpected dilemmas.
An American Pickle
HBO Max, Original Film!
Seth Rogen plays dual roles in this tale of an immigrant in 1920 America who falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. When he emerges in 2020 Brooklyn, he meets his great-grandson, whom he cannot even begin to understand.
Star Trek: Lower Decks
CBS All Access, New Series!
This humorous, animated addition to the Star Trekfranchise is developed by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) and focuses on the support crew serving aboard one of Starfleet’s least important ships.
Summer Under the Stars: “Burt Lancaster”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Burton Lancaster, the one-time circus acrobat who became one of the most legendary movie stars ever, is today’s daylong film focus. Watch him in familiar classics like his Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance (and iconic embrace in the surf with Deborah Kerr) in 1953’s From Here to Eternity; his Best Actor Oscar-nominated turn in Birdman of Alcatraz(1962); his Best Actor Oscar-winning title role in Elmer Gantry(1960); and the World War II thriller The Train(1964). You’ll also see Lancaster in earlier, maybe lesser-seen films like the 1947 film noir Brute Force.
Lost Sharks of Easter Island
Nat Geo, 12pm EST
In the shadow of the legendary Easter Island, in one of the most distant corners of the Pacific, a remarkable ocean world is on the brink of devastation.
Golf: PGA Championship: First Round
ESPN, 4pm Live EST
Brooks Koepka shoots for a third straight PGA Championship as the rescheduled tournament — now the first major of 2020 — takes place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. ESPN and CBS televise through Sunday’s final round.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 4pm Live EST
TNT’s Thursday NBA slate has the Miami Heat vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, the L.A. Clippers vs. the Dallas Mavericks and the L.A. Lakers vs. the Houston Rockets.
Major League Baseball
FOX, 7pm Live EST
Viewers will see either the Chicago Cubs at the Kansas City Royals or the Houston Astros at the Arizona Diamondbacks in FOX’s MLB regional broadcast window.
The Song — Recorded Live @TGL Farms: “Lonestar — ‘Amazed’”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Hosts Krista Marie and Damien Horne talk with beloved country band Lonestar about the creation of their popular song “Amazed.” They also perform the tune, along with “I’m Already There” and — with Jim Messina — “Your Mama Don’t Dance.”
Christina on the Coast
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Six new episodes begin tonight, spotlighting Christina Anstead’s personal and professional journey as she juggles a busy family life, a demanding design business, authoring books and expanding her brand — all while working to maintain her own physical well-being.
