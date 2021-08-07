TV Best Bets for August 7

The 27-Hour Day
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
An entrepreneur (Autumn Reeser) takes a necessary break from developing her wellness brand empire and discovers that the work-life balance she needs won’t be easy. Will a new romance and relaxing retreat change her life forever? Also stars Andrew Walker.
Summer Under the Stars: Abbott and Costello
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
The legendary comedy team of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello — whose humor successfully transitioned from burlesque and radio to films and television — finally make their debuts as part of Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars with a day of laugh-riot movies. The lineup includes everything from their first starring roles in 1941’s Buck Privates, to other favorite early films like Ride ’Em Cowboy (1942) and Lost in a Harem (1944), to their encounters with famous Universal monsters, as in the uproarious Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948), and plenty more classics.
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
A Saturday MLB twin bill on FS1 has an NL East rivalry game between the N.Y. Mets and the Phillies in Philadelphia and an NL West matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the San Diego Padres.
Eden: Untamed Planet: “Luangwa: The Emerald Valley”
BBC America & AMC, 8pm EST
The new episode “Luangwa: The Emerald Valley” explores the rolling grasslands in the Luangwa Valley at the very end of East Africa’s Great Rift.
Vacation House Rules: “Winter Oasis”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Siblings Mark and Sherri love their family lakefront home, but they want to create some additional income during the winter months. Contractor Scott McGillvray and Designer Debra Salmoni give this four-season home a full facelift, ideal for a winter vacation getaway.
Destination Fear: “Fort Knox”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
The team is left with less-than-warm feelings for Dakota when he hatches a chilling plan to communicate with the dead at an abandoned fort in Prospect, Maine. Things get even more heated when a ghostly caretaker threatens to throw them all out into the cold.