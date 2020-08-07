TV Best Bets for August 7

Being Reuben
The CW, 9pm EST, New Series!
Fourteen-year-old Reuben de Maid, a talented teen juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, became an internet sensation after shooting to fame following an appearance on Little Big Shots. The Welsh teenager is a singer, influencer and makeup expert, and now has a high-profile career. In this fun, inspiring and warmhearted new docuseries, we follow Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, while still grounded in his reality at home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mother Vicky.
Howard
Disney+
This documentary film celebrates the life of Oscar-winning lyricist Howard Ashman, who wrote the tunes for such Disney classics as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beastand Aladdin.
Selling Sunset
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The real estate agents handling high-end residential properties in Los Angeles are back for a third season of the reality series that follows them again navigating the drama of their personal and professional lives. The new season comes quickly on the heels of Season 2, which became somewhat of a quarantine-viewing hit after it dropped it May.
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In the final chapter of producer Guillermo del Toro’s animated Tales of Arcadiafranchise, the trolls, aliens and wizards face off in an apocalyptic battle for control of their magical world.
Work It
Netflix, Original Film!
In this dance/comedy film, an awkward teen vows to transform her gawkiness through dance.
Summer Under the Stars: “Sylvia Sidney”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Some viewers may know Sylvia Sidney most from her late-career appearances in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988) and Mars Attacks!(1996, her final film) when she was in her 70s and 80s. But as you’ll see from the first-time Summer Under the Stars honoree’s film lineup today, her career extended far beyond that. Scheduled SUTStitles for Sidney include the network premieres of Thirty Day Princess(1934) and You and Me(1938), as well as her headlining role alongside Spencer Tracy in Fury (1936), and the 1973 feature that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination: Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 6:30pm Live EST
The Orlando Magic vs. the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics vs. the Toronto Raptors are featured in tonight’s NBA doubleheader on TNT.
The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”
FX, 10pm EST
This documentary series, from the same team behind The Weekly, capitalizes on breaking news, investigations and character-driven stories and features from journalists at The New York Times. Tonight’s the story of the making of a pop star, profiling ayoung musician, Dominic Fike, who is plucked from obscurity and given a $4 million record deal. It follows Fike as he prepares for his first international tour and makes his debut album.
