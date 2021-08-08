TV Best Bets for August 8

Unforgotten: “Episode 5”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Cassie (Nicola Walker) and Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) interview two of the suspects again and get closer to the truth.
Summer Under the Stars: Esther Williams
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Esther Williams, the champion swimmer who memorably brought her aquatic skills to the big screen during Hollywood’s golden age, is celebrated today during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars on what would have been her 100th birthday (she was born Aug. 8, 1921; she passed away at age 91 in 2013). Today’s highlights include Bathing Beauty, the 1944 musical costarring Red Skelton that was the first movie to showcase Williams’ swimming prowess, as well as other musicals like Thrill of a Romance (1945), This Time for Keeps (1947), On an Island With You (1948), Neptune’s Daughter (1949), Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) and Dangerous When Wet (1953), in which Williams famously swims with animated cat-and-mouse duo Tom and Jerry.
NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen
NBCSN, 3pm Live EST
Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete in the Go Bowling at the Glen on the 2.454-mile road course at Watkins Glen International.
Major League Baseball: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs
ABC, 7pm Live EST
A Windy City interleague matchup at Wrigley Field has the Chicago White Sox at the Chicago Cubs. It’s the first Sunday Night Baseball game to air exclusively on ABC.
The Top Ten Revealed: “End of the World Songs”
AXS TV, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Whether they are literal or figurative, these tunes about the end of the world, chosen by experts including James Durbin, Rikki Rockett and Lyndsey Parker, will have you ready to take cover and hunker down.
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Closing Ceremony
NBC, 8pm EST
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics conclude with the closing ceremony from National Stadium.
In Their Own Words: “Princess Diana”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST
This unique exploration of Diana’s life looks back through a contemporary lens that credits her choices, her suffering and her triumphs as the ultimate disrupter for a generation of women across the globe. Through interviews with many who knew her personally, a picture of Diana emerges that reveals what drove her to challenge the restrictions of her personal life. When her marriage dissolved, Diana could have stepped off the world stage and created a quiet, private life. Instead, driven by a need to help others, she chose to use her celebrity to change lives.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: “Don’t Sleep”
Starz, 8pm EST
Look for broken promises and revenge on the drama tonight as 15-year-old Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) moves into the drug business and his ambitious cocaine queenpin mom (Patina Miller) gets unexpected help crushing her competition.
Wellington Paranormal: “Zombie Cops”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Things go awry when a Zombie is brought in for questioning. Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) patrol Wellington to ward off an infiltration of the undead.
Godfather of Harlem: “Man of the Year”
EPIX, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 2 of the drama inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) returns with its four remaining episodes beginning tonight. In “Man of the Year,” before accepting a prestigious award, Bumpy contemplates the many contradictions in his life and struggles to do what’s best for his family. Meanwhile, Chin Gigante (Vincent D’Onofrio) learns a difficult truth about his daughter Stella (Lucy Fry), forever altering their relationship.
Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
As Hannah (Alison Sweeney) and Mike (Cameron Mathison) experience engaged life while balancing their busy careers, a murder at a 24-hour gym complicates their wedding planning. Also stars Barbara Niven.
UFO
Showtime, 9pm EST, New Series!
From producer Glen Zipper (Challenger: The Final Flight) and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot comes this four-part documentary examining our fascination with UFOs. The series looks at the phenomenon through cultural and political touchpoints to reveal what the military, government agencies and corporate entities might already know but aren’t making public.
Blindspotting
Starz, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
When the drama wraps Season 1, struggling Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) finally brings young son Sean (Atticus Woodward) — and the entire family — to see his incarcerated dad, Miles (Rafael Casal).
Welcome to the New Fantasy Island
FOX, 9:30pm Live EST
Get ready for the premiere of FOX’s new Fantasy Island with this half-hour special exploring how the iconic drama series was reimagined with new characters and visitors. Plus, get a peek at the making of an exclusive scene from the pilot episode.
On the Case With Paula Zahn: “Devil in a Cowboy Hat”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+ EST, Season Premiere!
A young woman is found bound and strangled to death on the side of a road. As police retrace her final steps, they discover she was last seen being followed by a suspicious man in a cowboy hat.
Professor T: “Sophie Knows”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Professor T (Ben Miller) befriends a vulnerable girl and is convinced she is the key witness to a murder.
The L Word: Generation Q
Showtime, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The spinoff of the groundbreaking lesbian drama begins its second round with Bette (Jennifer Beals), Shane (Katherine Moennig), Alice (Leisha Hailey) and their family of young LGBTQ+ friends in Los Angeles. Watch for guest stars Rosie O’Donnell, Vanessa Williams and Donald Faison.
Family Game Fight!
NBC, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
Celebrity spouses Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are hosts, competitors and executive producers of this hourlong game show that tests brains, brawn and family bonds. Inspired by the couple’s comedic antics on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (DeGeneres is also an executive producer), each episode finds the comedic duo briefly parting ways to be “adopted” into a family of four as they help the clans compete in a series of insanely fun games with a big cash prize up for grabs. After tonight’s special premiere following the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics, the series will air regularly on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 11.
Mediterranean Life
HGTV, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
The watch-us-relocate series ends this go with a pair of dream passport stamps. First, a couple looks for a place in Greece, on the island of Crete. Then, a California woman of Italian descent uproots to Sicily.