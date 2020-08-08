TV Best Bets for August 8

Love on Harbor Island
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
When Seattle interior designer Lily Summers (Morgan Kohan) returns to her hometown to help her Aunt Maggie (Brenda Matthews) run her bed and breakfast by the marina, she meets a handsome seaplane pilot (Marcus Rosner) whose life’s work delivering rescue dogs helps Lily discover that home really is where the heart is.
Summer Under the Stars: “Charlie Chaplin”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Brilliant comic actor/filmmaker/composer Charlie Chaplin may be most associated with his legendary work in the silent film era, but his career also encompassed classics of the sound era. Today’s lineup of films is a nice mix of both, including very early appearances of Chaplin as his famed “Little Tramp” character in titles like 1914’s The Knockoutand Mabel’s Married Life. The day also includes essential silent and sound classics like The Gold Rush(1925), City Lights(1931), Modern Times(1936), The Great Dictator(1940) and Limelight(1952).
NBA Basketball
TNT & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live EST
TNT and ESPN combine to televise four games on the NBA’s Saturday schedule, with the L.A. Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, the Utah Jazz vs. the Denver Nuggets and the L.A. Lakers vs. the Indiana Pacers on TNT. The primetime game on ESPN has the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400
NBCSN, 4pm Live EST
The NASCAR Cup Series is at Michigan International Speedway for a pair of 312-mile races beginning with today’s FireKeepers Casino 400 on NBCSN. The second race is Sunday, also on NBCSN.
License to Kill
Oxygen, 7pm EST, Season Premiere!
World-renowned plastic surgeon and certified expert for the California Medical Board Dr. Terry Dubrow (Botched) returns as host and executive producer to guide viewers through shocking stories of crimes made by medical professionals. Each one-hour episode is told from the perspective of victims, families, colleagues, and law enforcement, and exposes what happens when the hands that should heal are used to cause harm on vulnerable patients seeking medical attention.
Earthflight: “Africa”
BBC America, 8pm EST
Fly over Africa on the wings of birds and see this most animal-packed continent through fresh eyes. Among other highlights in this episode, fly with eagles through the mist-filled Victoria Falls and dive for fish in the mighty Zambezi River; circle with vultures high above the Serengeti as they watch the drama of the massive wildebeest migration below; and more.
Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Based on the disturbing murder trial that captivated the nation, this film tells the story of Jodi Arias (Tania Raymonde), a seductive 28-year-old found guilty of killing her former lover, Travis Alexander (Jesse Lee Soffer), who was found nude in his home shower with a slit throat, 27 additional stab wounds and a bullet to the head. Jodi pleaded not guilty and contended she killed Alexander in self-defense.
Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets
Lifetime, 10pm EST
Seven years after being convicted of first-degree murder, new disturbing information comes to light about Jodi Arias and the murder of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander as her former cellmates and closest confidants give firsthand accounts of their time behind bars with the murderess. In an exclusive double interview, Tracy Brown and Donavan Bering reveal details and shocking information that they heard directly from Arias, including a bombshell new theory about the night of Alexander’s murder.
