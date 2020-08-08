You have permission to edit this article.
TV Best Bets for August 8

When Seattle interior designer Lily Summers returns to her hometown to help her Aunt Maggie run her marina-side bed and breakfast, she meets Marcus, the handsome seaplane pilot whose life's work delivering rescue dogs helps Lily discover that home really is where the heart is.

Love on Harbor Island

Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!

When Seattle interior designer Lily Summers (Morgan Kohan) returns to her hometown to help her Aunt Maggie (Brenda Matthews) run her bed and breakfast by the marina, she meets a handsome seaplane pilot (Marcus Rosner) whose life’s work delivering rescue dogs helps Lily discover that home really is where the heart is.

Summer Under the Stars: “Charlie Chaplin”

TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!

Brilliant comic actor/filmmaker/composer Charlie Chaplin may be most associated with his legendary work in the silent film era, but his career also encompassed classics of the sound era. Today’s lineup of films is a nice mix of both, including very early appearances of Chaplin as his famed “Little Tramp” character in titles like 1914’s The Knockoutand Mabel’s Married Life. The day also includes essential silent and sound classics like The Gold Rush(1925), City Lights(1931), Modern Times(1936), The Great Dictator(1940) and Limelight(1952).

NBA Basketball

TNT & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live EST

TNT and ESPN combine to televise four games on the NBA’s Saturday schedule, with the L.A. Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, the Utah Jazz vs. the Denver Nuggets and the L.A. Lakers vs. the Indiana Pacers on TNT. The primetime game on ESPN has the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400

NBCSN, 4pm Live EST

The NASCAR Cup Series is at Michigan International Speedway for a pair of 312-mile races beginning with today’s FireKeepers Casino 400 on NBCSN. The second race is Sunday, also on NBCSN.

License to Kill

Oxygen, 7pm EST, Season Premiere!

World-renowned plastic surgeon and certified expert for the California Medical Board Dr. Terry Dubrow (Botched) returns as host and executive producer to guide viewers through shocking stories of crimes made by medical professionals. Each one-hour episode is told from the perspective of victims, families, colleagues, and law enforcement, and exposes what happens when the hands that should heal are used to cause harm on vulnerable patients seeking medical attention.

Earthflight: “Africa”

BBC America, 8pm EST

Fly over Africa on the wings of birds and see this most animal-packed continent through fresh eyes. Among other highlights in this episode, fly with eagles through the mist-filled Victoria Falls and dive for fish in the mighty Zambezi River; circle with vultures high above the Serengeti as they watch the drama of the massive wildebeest migration below; and more.

Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret

Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!

Based on the disturbing murder trial that captivated the nation, this film tells the story of Jodi Arias (Tania Raymonde), a seductive 28-year-old found guilty of killing her former lover, Travis Alexander (Jesse Lee Soffer), who was found nude in his home shower with a slit throat, 27 additional stab wounds and a bullet to the head. Jodi pleaded not guilty and contended she killed Alexander in self-defense.

Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets

Lifetime, 10pm EST

Seven years after being convicted of first-degree murder, new disturbing information comes to light about Jodi Arias and the murder of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander as her former cellmates and closest confidants give firsthand accounts of their time behind bars with the murderess. In an exclusive double interview, Tracy Brown and Donavan Bering reveal details and shocking information that they heard directly from Arias, including a bombshell new theory about the night of Alexander’s murder.

