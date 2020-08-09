TV Best Bets for August 9

We Hunt Together
Showtime, 10pm EST, New Series!
This is a gripping twist on a classic cat-and-mouse story that explores the intoxication of sexual attraction and the dangerous power of emotional manipulation. As two conflicted detectives (Eve Myles and Babou Ceesay) track down a pair of deadly killers (Hermione Corfield and Dipo Ola), the series reveals how finding a volatile form of solace in another can have dire consequences.
Summer Under the Stars: “Goldie Hawn”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
First-time SUTS honoree Goldie Hawn may almost seem to some too “modern” to be featured in this month’s celebration, until you see that her work in today’s schedule of films absolutely is in the “classic” category. As you would expect for the brilliant comedic performer, the brunt of the lineup includes Hawn comedies like her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winning performance in Cactus Flower(1969); Protocoland Swing Shift(both 1984); Foul Play(1978); Seems Like Old Times(1980); and the network premiere of The First Wives Club(1996). But you’ll also see her dramatic side in the network premiere of Crisscross(1992).
NBA Basketball: San Antonio vs. New Orleans
ABC, 3pm Live EST
DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs face Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.
Golf: PGA Championship: Final Round
CBS, 3pm Live EST
The final round of the PGA Championship tees off at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
NASCAR Cup Series: Consumers Energy 400
NBCSN, 4:30pm Live EST
Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars race in the 312-mile Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Major League Baseball: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
NL Central rivals take to the field at Busch Stadium in St. Louis as the Chicago Cubs face the Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball.
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein
Lifetime, 8pm EST, New Miniseries!
Following the impact of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly, the network continues to raise the voices of survivors with Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, in line with Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women initiative to provide a platform and resources for women. The four-part, two-night documentary investigates the billionaire New York financier who is alleged to have used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behavior with young girls. Revealing how Epstein set up a pseudosexual Ponzi scheme to bring in underaged girls, the doc delves into the aftermath the survivors are experiencing with no justice to be served.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Walt Disney”
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
Walt Disney was the father of movie-length animation who also reinvented the amusement park and created some of the most loved and recognized characters in the world, including Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. But Disney’s easy smile hid a world of trauma and obsession. On Dec. 15, 1966, Disney’s death at the age of 65 in a Burbank hospital shocked the world. The cause reported was cardiac arrest brought on by lung cancer, but Disney died five weeks after the initial diagnosis, so renowned medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter is seeking answers to understand what happened to this pop culture pioneer.
Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
Shark Week is officially on and Discovery starts its 32nd annual event with a big surprise. It’s been a while since heavyweight champ Mike Tyson went head-to-head, but he’s making his comeback with the most unlikely training partner — one of the ocean’s top apex predators, the tiger shark. Famed announcer Michael Buffer will be calling the shots as these two heavyweights square off underwater, all in the name of research.
Apocalypse Earth
History, 9pm EST, New Series!
Earth, air, water and fire are essential elements in life. But what happens when these natural elements turn on humanity? This series examines the catastrophic threat natural phenomena can pose around the world.
Very Scary People: “Robert Durst: World’s Worst Fugitive”
HLN, 9pm EST
This episode looks at the strange case of millionaire Robert Durst, who lived under a cloud of suspicion after his first wife went missing in 1982, a case that went cold. Years later, Durst was charged with murder and went on the run after his neighbor’s dismembered body was found. He ultimately stood trial and confessed to the killing, claiming it was done accidentally and in self-defense, and was acquitted. But when Durst’s friend and confidante, Susan Berman, was shot dead in her home, he was again put on trial, with prosecutors asserting that Durst killed Berman because of what she knew about his wife’s disappearance decades earlier.
Endeavour: “Oracle”
PBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) ushers in 1970 in Venice, while the team gets together to investigate a murder in Oxford.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Dick Clark”
REELZChannel, 9pm EST
On the morning of April 18, 2012, entertainment luminary Dick Clark died suddenly from a massive heart attack following a routine operation on his prostate. As host of the legendary show American Bandstand for nearly 40 years, Clark was a familiar face in millions of American homes and helped to shape modern pop music. Dr. Michael Hunter analyzes key moments from Clark’s life and medical history to explain why Clark died shortly after what should have been a simple procedure.
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness
TNT, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Two back-to-back episodes conclude TNT’s eight-episode season that has seen the team led down a sinister path as they searched for the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular.
Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment
Bravo, 10pm EST
This special brings home the defining issues of our time — race and equality — in an intimate roundtable discussion. This open dialogue features 10 outspoken Bravolebrities, Black and white, who share their perspectives on race relations today and how we can move forward with hope.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Billy Mays”
REELZChannel, 10pm EST
In 2009, America’s most famous TV pitchman unexpectedly died at his Florida home at just 50 years old. Billy Mays made his fortune pitching innovative products, and at his height he was on TV more than any other celebrity while revolutionizing the world of home shopping in the 1990s. Despite his wholesome man-in-the-street image, Mays’ death was as controversial as it was surprising. Dr. Michael Hunter uncovers some hidden truths about the life and death of Billy Mays.
