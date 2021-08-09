TV Best Bets for August 9

Cheap Old Houses
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
Starring Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein — founders of the addictive social media phenomenon “Cheap Old Houses” that touts more than 1.6 million Instagram followers and counts A-list celebrities among its fans — this series is inspired by the Finkelsteins’ uber-popular Instagram feed, which racks up millions of views with images of surprising property bargains that are architecturally intact and available for under $150,000. In each episode, cameras will follow the couple as they tour low-priced older houses across America and ultimately choose which ones to feature on their famous site.
Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland
Acorn TV, New Series!
One of U.K.’s top TV stars, Adrian Dunbar, reconnects with his roots as he travels the wild and rugged west and north coasts of Ireland in this two-part series (both episodes are available today). Covering over 600 miles, Dunbar visits breathtaking locations, drives beautiful coastal roads, sees fantastic feats of engineering and tastes amazing cuisine. He meets up with old friends and makes new ones along the way, sharing some of his favorite places and fulfilling ambitions as he makes it to locations he’s always wanted to see. The series is filled with fascinating history, unrivalled beauty, and astonishing landscapes and traditions.
Brat Loves Judy
ALLBLK, New Series!
Rapper Da Brat and her multimillionaire CEO girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, pull the curtain back to offer an unprecedented, never-before-seen look at their extravagant world. Pending nuptials are on the horizon, but debt, familial burdens and stresses within their home shine a light on serious issues just below the surface. As the powerhouse couple navigates a new life together, parents and friends invade their love nest, calling into question the expectations they have for one another in a relationship.
Reservation Dogs
FX on Hulu, New Series!
Taika Waititi is a cocreator of this half-hour comedy about four Indigenous Oklahoma teens who resort to desperate means to get to California.
Shaman King
Netflix, New Series!
This Japanese anime adaptation of the manga comic of the same name follows 13-year-old Yoh Asakura, who enters the Shaman Fight held once every 500 years in which shamans compete for absolute power over one another. Yoh, who is also a medium, knows that claiming the title of Shaman King will allow him to be able to contact the Great Spirit and reshape the world in any way he wishes.
Jeopardy!
Syndicated
Sportscaster Joe Buck takes a swing at hosting, which may divide fans as much as his oft-controversial announcing.
Summer Under the Stars: Kay Francis
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Katherine Edwina “Kay” Francis may not spring immediately to mind when people think of legendary actresses in the early years of Hollywood’s golden age, but for a period during the early to mid 1930s, she was the No. 1 female star and the highest-paid actress at Warner Bros., bigger than Crawford, Davis or Shearer. This possibly forgotten icon is remembered well as the focus of today’s Summer Under the Stars lineup on Turner Classic Movies, with the brunt of the titles coming from Francis’ heyday. These range from the 1931 crime film Guilty Hands, to the romantic drama One Way Passage (1932), to the romantic comedy The Goose and the Gander (1935), to the drama Mary Stevens, M.D. (1933) and more. The day will also include Allotment Wives, the 1945 film noir that was Francis’ second-to-last film before she retired from acting and public life following an accident.
Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “A Game Show From Hell”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “A Game Show From Hell,” the chefs’ spelling and cooking skills are put to the test in a game of Spells Kitchen, during which one team struggles to work together on its dish.
American Ninja Warrior: “Semifinals 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Semifinals continue in Los Angeles, where ninjas will face up to 10 challenging obstacles, including new obstacle Padlock. For Split Decision, ninjas must choose between upper body and balance obstacles. The top two competitors will face off in the Power Tower, where the winner will earn a Safety Pass for the National Finals.
Secrets: “Cleopatra’s Lost City”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 7 premiere of this series that seeks the truth behind fabled cities, monuments and remnants, learn how the discovery of a lost sunken city off the Mediterranean coast is rewriting the history of ancient Egypt and of its last pharaoh, Cleopatra.
Below Deck Mediterranean: “Can’t Fight This Feeling”
Bravo, 9pm EST
We’re anticipating meltdown on the menu for the mega yacht Lady Michelle when talented but anxiety-ridden chef Mathew comes up against an exacting charter guest. Plus: Bubbly third stew Courtney and low-key newbie deckhand Mzi grow closer.
The Republic of Sarah: “Sons and Daughter
The CW, 9pmGreylock, the New Hampshire town turned independent country, finally has its own government. Now, that congress, led by former teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker), needs to decide its immigration policies fast as people look to relocate there when this sudsy civics lesson continues its first season.
HouseBroken: “Who Are You?”
FOX, 9pm EST
Domestic poodle Honey (voiced by Friends alum Lisa Kudrow) is hearing the call of the wild — via a request from her beau, Coyote (Brian Tyree Henry). He wants them to run away to Altadena together, but can the pampered Honey make it in the mountains? She might be barking up the wrong tree on this adventure!
Super Heists
CNBC, 10pm EST, New Series!
This six-episode, true-crime series looks back at some of the biggest, most brazen burglaries in history. Find out how the masterminds plotted and executed their plans, and how law-enforcement officials eventually caught up with them.
Monster Garage
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Jesse James, founder of West Coast Choppers, is back to create some of the most mind-blowing vehicles to ever drive across television screens. Each week, James, along with a new crew of maverick mechanics, will set out to continue his legacy and inspire a new generation of builders. Each episode features five builders from diverse backgrounds who are given five days to transform an ordinary street vehicle into a one-of-a-kind monster machine. If proven successful, they leave the garage with $5,000 worth of tools, and Jesse can take the vehicle out for a high-octane monster challenge. But if they fail, James gets to blow it up.
Shark Attack Files
Nat Geo Wild, 10pm EST
This action-packed series hosted by marine biologist Melissa Cristina Márquez is an investigation into bizarre and fascinating shark behavior, and features footage from actual attacks, interactions and behavior captured by both professionals and observant bystanders. Scientific experts and investigators dive deeper into the mystery of these unexplained behaviors and come to a stunning revelation that ties these extraordinary events together.