College Football
ABC, ESPN & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live EST
It’s the first Saturday of the college football season, and Week 1 includes Florida Atlantic at Ohio State (FOX); Ole Miss at Memphis (ABC); South Carolina vs. North Carolina in Charlotte (ESPN); Duke vs. Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic in Atlanta (ABC); Northwestern at Stanford (FOX); Boise State vs. Florida State in Jacksonville (ESPN); Oregon vs. Auburn in the AdvoCare Classic in Arlington, Texas (ABC); and Fresno State at USC (ESPN).
Addiction Unplugged: “Addiction in the LGBTQ Community”
A&E, 1pm EST
In the LGBTQ community, where oppression, repression of true feelings and lack of acceptance from family and friends are often unfortunate facts of life, the rates of addiction are incredibly high. This episode profiles a Connecticut farm that has become a safe haven for the LGBTQ community and that focuses on the challenges of addiction and treats the crisis in a new way.
Injustice With Nancy Grace
Oxygen, 6pm EST, Season Finale!
The former prosecutor wraps up her first season by retracing the twist-filled murder case of disgraced real estate developer Andrew Kissel, who was found stabbed in his Connecticut home in 2006.
Maigret
Ovation, 7pm EST, New Series!
Brunettes, beware! A killer with a very specific target stalks the cobblestone streets of Montmartre in 1950s Paris — but police detective Jules Maigret (a poker-faced Rowan Atkinson, a.k.a. Mr. Bean) is on the case. Ovation is airing all four whodunits in the 2016-17 U.K. series about Georges Simenon’s pipe-smoking sleuth.
Planet Earth: Nature’s Great Events
BBC America, 9pm EST, New Series!
BBC America presents the U.S. premiere of this six-part nature documentary series looking at the most dramatic wildlife spectacles on our planet, showing how life responds to natural events that can dramatically transform entire landscapes. Episode 1, “The Great Melt,” reveals how the summer melt of Arctic ice opens up nearly 3 million square miles of ocean and land to beluga whales, foxes, seabirds and narwhals.
Cake Boss: “Robots and Rainbow Unicorns”
Discovery Family Channel, 9pm EST
Buddy and the team make an old-school robot cake for a gala honoring one of the world’s most advanced robots. And Mary makes a 5-year-old girl’s birthday dream come true with a unicorn cake covered with rainbows and sparkles, and topped with a glittering golden horn.
My One &a
Original Film!
Hallmark Channel, 9pm In this latest Hallmark original, two contestants on a dating series need to determine if they’re fated to be together, but for Stephanie (Pascale Hutton), more sparks seem to be flying between her and the handsome ranch owner (Sam Page) who has been assigned as their guide.
Black Love: “Mountains & Molehills”
OWN, 9pm EST
In tonight’s episode, couples reveal stories about managing different personalities, and then share the importance of working hard at your marriage, fighting fair and always being considerate of the other person.
Fire Masters: “You Go Grill!”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
A reminder that summer is coming to an end: Only two episodes are left this season! Tonight’s competitive grillers are asked to honor their heritage while bringing the heat in the Signature Round. But for the final Feast of Fire, the flavors of Jamaica abound.