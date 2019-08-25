Little League Baseball World Series: Championship
ABC, 3pm Live EST
The U.S. champion takes on the international champion today at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa., for the 2019 Little League World Series title.
Major League Baseball: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball features the finale of a three-game interleague series between the N.Y. Yankees and the L.A. Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Killer Motive
Oxygen, 7pm EST, New Series!
This new eight-episode series from the producers of NBC’s Dateline is hosted by two award-winning journalists, NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk and Emmy Award winner Troy Roberts. Each hourlong episode will uncover dark and twisted motives, from vengeance to jealousy to greed, that led to gruesome killings.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Trouble in Paradise”
Bravo, 8pm EST
The ladies enjoy a day of adventure in the Cayman Islands. Ashley and Candiace bury their issues over yoga. Robyn decides to confront Gizelle about her behavior at her open house, catching her fellow green-eyed bandit off guard. Meanwhile, Katie’s behavior continues to grow more questionable — but things go from bad to worse when she decides to make a big statement.
Chesapeake Shores
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The coastal series, based on books by Sherryl Woods, returns for a fourth season. With Kevin (Brendan Penny) mulling marriage with Sarah (Jessica Sipos), and Jess (Laci J. Mailey) and David (Carlo Marks) running their new B&B in Tanglewood, Abby (Meghan Ory) and Mick (Treat Williams) both discover that their careers are in jeopardy. Jesse Metcalfe, Barbara Niven and Diane Ladd also star.
Kingdom of the White Wolf
Nat Geo Wild, 8pm EST
This three-part special, airing back-to-back-to-back, pulls back the legends, myths and fears that surround wolves and reveals their true nature as powerful, playful and closely bonded animals. The special, revealed through the lens of National Geographic explorer Ronan Donovan, travels to the remote Canadian Arctic Archipelago of Ellesmere Island to observe a pack of Arctic wolves as they freely hunt, howl and raise their matriarch-led families completely unaware, unfettered and unafraid of any danger posed by humans.
NFL Preseason: Pittsburgh at Tennessee
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Week 3 of the NFL preseason wraps up on NBC with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for a tune-up game against the Titans.
Power
Starz, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The sixth and final season has been dubbed “The Final Betrayal.” James (Omari Hardwick) is intent on revenge and success — but can he go legit and leave his criminal endeavors behind? Meanwhile, what happened after Angela (Lela Loren) was shot by Tommy (Joseph Sikora) in the Season 5 finale?
Instinct
CBS, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
CBS won’t be picking up Instinct for a third season, so the season finale episode, “Grey Matter,” will also be the series finale. A gruesome discovery in a city pond leads Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) to investigate a young man’s murder.
Halston
CNN, 9pm EST
This documentary that debuted to acclaim at this year’s Sundance Film Festival looks at the life of Roy Halston Frowick, one of America’s first superstar designers. Reaching beyond the glamour and glitz, filmmaker Frédéric Tcheng follows Halston’s rise to international fame in the 1970s and reveals his profound impact on fashion, culture and business.
Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Alison Sweeney and Benjamin Ayres star in the latest film in the Chronicle Mysteries franchise. When a man’s body is discovered in a pond, his wife finds herself in a complex trial, which causes true-crime podcaster Alex (Sweeney) and her team to seek answers surrounding this unusual case.
The Affair
Showtime, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
After the traumatic events of Season 4, the fifth and final season finds Helen (Maura Tierney) involved in a new affair with a charismatic movie star and Noah (Dominic West) caring for his family in her absence. Guest stars this season include Jennifer Jason Leigh, Claes Bang and Lyriq Bent.
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Showtime, 10pm EST, New Series!
In a small Orlando-adjacent town in 1992, a minimum-wage water park employee determined to make a better life for herself cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise — a cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme. Kirsten Dunst stars along with Théodore Pellerin, Ted Levine and Mel Rodriguez.
Ballers
HBO, 10:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Technically, financial manager to the (sports) stars Spencer Strasmore (Dwayne Johnson) resigned at the end of Season 4 so that his battle with the NCAA to get college athletes the paydays they deserve wouldn’t blow back on his colleagues. But if you think he’s staying on the sidelines …