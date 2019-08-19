I Ship It
The CW, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The first season of this rom-com streamed on CW Seed in bite-size episodes. Season 2 hits broadcast TV with a fun angle: 20-something Ella (Helen Highfield), whose hobby is writing fan fiction for the hot CW-style TV show Superstition, hijacks a flower delivery to the set — and big things happen!
NFL Preseason: San Francisco at Denver
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
The San Francisco 49ers visit Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver to take on the Broncos in this Week 2 NFL preseason matchup on ESPN.
Beat Shazam: “Air … Sea … Hawaii”
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
This game show, reminiscent of Name That Tune, fades out for summer with three teams — flight attendants, a Navy family and Oahu coworkers — that make us long to be on a plane for one last vacation.
American Ninja Warrior: “Cincinnati City Finals”
NBC, 8pm EST
The series returns to Cincinnati for the City Finals round. Competitors will face up to 10 challenging obstacles including Slam Dunk, which is new to the course this year.
The Terror: Infamy: “All the Demons Are Still in Hell”
AMC, 9pm EST
In the new episode “All the Demons Are Still in Hell,” the Terminal Islanders are evicted from their homes after the attack on Pearl Harbor. While Henry (Shingo Usami), separated from his family, faces injustice at the hands of the government, Chester (Derek Mio) engages in a paranoid search for answers.
Grand Hotel: “Suite Little Lies”
ABC, 10pm EST
Tonight on the Miami Beach-set sudser: Just as married Riviera Grand owners Gigi (Roselyn Sánchez) and Santiago (Demián Bichir) are starting to forgive each other for keeping so many secrets, even more may surface when waiter Danny (Lincoln Younes) decides to involve the cops in his sister’s disappearance.
Family Restaurant Rivals
Food Network, 10pm EST, New Series!
Family-run restaurants across America serve up some of the country’s best dishes, and they all think their recipes are better than the rest. Valerie Bertinelli hosts as families compete in challenges requiring them to overcome real-life restaurant curveballs to please the most intimidating judges in the food world. The teams prove that anything can happen when family pride and a $10,000 prize are on the line.
The Legend of East Lake
Golf Channel, 10pm EST
This Golf Films documentary details the ongoing legend of Atlanta’s revitalized East Lake Golf Club, which was famous for being Bobby Jones’ home course and was the site of Tiger Woods’ victory at the TOUR Championship last year.
Pawn Stars: “Who’s Pawning With Me!”
History, 10pm EST
Corey and Chumlee spend the day in the sand testing an old-school 1960s dune buggy. Next, Rick jives with the Jackson Five when an original autograph makes its way into the shop. Later, when props from the film Jerry Maguire storm in, Chumlee decides to take a beat from Jerry himself and draft a new shop mission statement.