BH90210
FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
In this six-episode event series, the cast of the hottest ’90s teen soap gathers to put a new spin on an old favorite. Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris play heightened versions of themselves who reunite and attempt to create a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210.
Love Island
CBS, Season Finale!
America’s vote decides the last couple standing. They’ll sail away with the $100,000 cash prize and (we hope) eternal love.
Bulletproof
The CW, 8pm EST, New Series!
Two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters), chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. Despite their differences, Bishop and Pike work brilliantly together even when the chemistry between them looks set to explode.
MasterChef: “NASCAR — Finish Line Feed”
FOX, 8pm EST
The top 10 contestants test their speed in a special team challenge that takes place at the Irwindale Speedway. After the home cooks break into two teams, they have just 75 minutes to cook for 101 racecar crew members. One team will earn immunity while the other will face elimination.
grown-ish: “Dreams and Nightmares”
Freeform, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 2 finale, the gang’s sophomore year comes to an end, and bottled-up emotions start to unravel, causing rifts in relationships and some interesting reconciliations.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “Oh Shipwrecked”
NBC, 8pm EST
Contestants will play Danger Word, Oh Ship, Mount St. Ellen and Don’t Leave Me Hanging. The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go, and the winner of that game advances to Hot Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
Ancient Skies: “Our Place in the Universe”
PBS, 8pm EST
A cast of scientific pioneers reshapes the solar system and seeks a better understanding of the growing universe.
Queen of the Pythons
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Smithsonian Channel follows the daily life of a 13-foot female African rock python in this one-hour special. The notorious and deadly constrictor lives in a sub-tropical valley in South Africa, where it hunts everything from tiny birds to full-sized deer and can strike faster than the blink of an eye.
Southern Charm: “Outfoxed”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Shep’s ultimatum to Austen is tested after he and Madison reconcile. Meanwhile, Ashley resurfaces asking for a yet another chance, which Eliza obliges with an invitation to her fox hunt. When Ashley and Kathryn come face-to-face for the first time in a year, the gang prepares for the brawl of the century.
Hypnotize Me
The CW, 9pm EST, New Series!
This comedic game show, hosted by All American’s Taye Diggs, features physical comedy and unpredictable situations as contestants work together in teams and are challenged to complete a variety of simple, everyday tasks — after being hypnotized.
NOVA: The Planets: “Saturn”
PBS, 9pm EST
NASA’s Cassini explores Saturn for 13 years, looping through its icy rings and flying by its moons. The probe captures stunning ring-moon interactions, but when it finds the ingredients for life on the moon Enceladus, a bittersweet decision is made.
The Strongest Man in History: “Strongmen Go to Vegas”
History, 10pm EST
The strongmen are in Las Vegas, home of Nick Best, to attempt to outdo the greatest showman in strongman history, the late Monte Saldo. Can they draw a crowd and surpass Saldo’s death-defying car stunt?
The InBetween: “The Devil’s Refugee”
NBC, 10pm EST
Cassie (Harriet Dyer), Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damien (Justin Cornwell) investigate the cold case disappearance of Millie (guest star Berkeley Ratzlaff) and soon realize that her disappearance may involve an old acquaintance, Ed Roven (recurring guest star Sean Bolger).
American Mystery
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Each episode of this series dives into the history of three unsolved mysteries. The premiere episode focuses on mass UFO sightings.