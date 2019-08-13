The Real Housewives of Orange County: “(Not So Happy) Housewarming”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Kelly is shocked to learn how the allegation from last year’s reunion has affected her daughter Jolie. Tamra invites the ladies to her housewarming party and warns Kelly that Vicki will be there. At the party, Shannon and Tamra watch the infamous animoji Kelly sent Vicki. Braunwyn and Tamra hit it off, and sparks fly when Vicki arrives.
Pandora: “Most Likely to Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)”
The CW, 8pm EST
Thomas’ (Martin Bobb-Semple) telepathic father arrives on campus and tries to enlist his estranged son in a dangerous heist in which nothing is as simple as it appears.
America’s Got Talent
NBC, 8pm EST
The judges have made their cuts. Now it’s your turn to vote for your favorite acts: The talent competition’s live shows begin tonight.
Family Pictures USA: “Detroit”
PBS, 8pm EST
Explore America’s comeback city through photos and personal stories shared by residents. From the influence of the auto industry to labor unions to the Motown sound, Detroit’s multilayered story is revealed via family narratives and memories.
Intervention: “The Heroin Hub: Chapter 2”
A&E, 9pm EST
Thirty-eight-year-old heroin addict Bill finances his addiction by selling clean needles to other addicts. The city of Philadelphia organizes a mass eviction in Kensington to remove addicts from the neighborhood.
Mysteries Decoded
The CW, 9pm EST, New Series!
Join private investigator Jennifer Marshall as she reexamines some of history’s most infamous cases, from Area 51 and Roswell to the Salem Witch Trials and the Bermuda Triangle, with new technology and previously undiscovered information.
Family Pictures USA: “Southwest Florida”
PBS, 9pm EST
Visit the Paradise Coast from Fort Myers to the Everglades, home to ranchers, Native Americans and fishing communities. Explore cattle country in rural Florida and meet a family of migrant workers who own a company that harvests produce.
Animal Kingdom: “Ghosts”
TNT, 9pm EST
In the penultimate episode, the Cody family sets off on Smurf’s (Ellen Barkin) mysterious heist, unaware of the surprises that await them when they arrive, which will change the family forever.
Flipping Exes: “Hell on Heels”
Bravo, 10pm EST
The Flipping Exes work with a questionable investor who hands them a very small budget, a half-completed house and a strict deadline. Every new construction obstacle brings out the devil in Nina as her budget dwindles and her temper rises. On the side, Nina hustles to find the perfect home for a longtime client with picky taste.
Supermarket Stakeout
Food Network, 10pm EST, New Series!
Four chefs compete in a pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store. Assigned a theme for each round, the chefs must size up shoppers as they exit the store and attempt to negotiate for their grocery bags. The judges send the chefs with the least successful dishes home, and the last chef standing walks away with a year’s worth of groceries. Alex Guarnaschelli hosts.
’Til Death Do Us Part: “The 22-Year Itch”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
When devout young Christians Curt Thorngren and Donna Vetter marry in Meridian, Idaho, in 1980, they seem set for a life of love and happiness together. Then, 22 years of wedlock ends in murder. Detectives discover a marriage destroyed by debt, deceit and drug addiction. They identify a suspect, but with no murder weapon, can they secure a conviction?
Bring the Funny: “The Comedy Clash 2”
NBC, 10pm EST
The Comedy Clash round continues as the best acts from the Open Mic round will go head-to-head with another comedic act. The winner of each clash, as chosen by the judges, will advance to Semi-Final Showcase and be one step closer to ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of Bring the Funny.
The Disappearance
WGN America, Series Finale!
Hear that sound? It’s the clock ticking down to find missing 10-year-old Anthony Sullivan (Michael Riendeau). Will the police and his family locate him before time runs out in tonight’s final hour? Or will solving the mystery of his disappearance lead to the revelation of more secrets and a tragic conclusion?