Million Dollar Listing New York
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The show is back for Season 8, and the returning real estate moguls include Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant and Steve Gold. Luis D. Ortiz is back to working in real estate and is joined by newcomer Tyler Whitman.
Holey Moley: “Never Count Out the Beard”
ABC, 8pm EST
It’s East Coast versus West Coast when a local New Jersey contestant faces off with a California native — a.k.a. “the wizard of mini-golf” — in a round that culminates in a sudden-death putt-off tiebreaker. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran’s doppelganger takes on “Tee’d Off,” and a mini-golf trick shot artist shows off his skills.
iZombie: “All’s Well That Ends Well”
The CW, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
The series, which began in 2015, signs off tonight with what promises to be a decisive resolution to what happens to the city of Seattle, and, in the words of co-creator Rob Thomas, “There will be no cliffhangers.”
Shark Week 2019 (Night 5)
Discovery Channel, beginning at 7pm EST
New Shark Week specials tonight include Return to Shark Island, Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe and Monster Mako: Perfect Predator.
MasterChef: “Small Dessert, Big Problems”
FOX, 8pm EST
For their elimination challenge, the home cooks must take on the classic French confection: macarons.
Siren: “New World Order”
Freeform, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Ben (Alex Roe) faces a choice that has rippling consequences among mermaid, hybrid and human alike, as the truth about mermaids is exposed.
NFL Preseason: Hall of Fame Game: Atlanta vs. Denver
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The NFL preseason kicks off tonight at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame Game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons.
The Outpost: “Regarding the Matter of Garret Spears”
The CW, 9pm EST
Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) is taken hostage with a ransom only Talon (Jessica Green) can pay. Talon summons a risky ally to help her finish what she started. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) tries out his new image on Talon.
BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon
Food Network, 9pm EST, New Series!
Bobby Flay goes head-to-head against fellow Iron Chef Michael Symon in this four-episode stunt, as the two stars coach eight of the country’s most respected BBQ challengers for bragging rights.
Flip or Flop
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Divorced couple Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa find their stride as successful business partners and co-parents as they return to buy, renovate and sell SoCal properties for a profit.
Reef Break: “The Two O’Clock Flight”
ABC, 10pm EST
When a group of criminals hijacks a plane and lands on the Reef, Cat (Poppy Montgomery) jumps into action formulating a quick-thinking plan to save the passengers onboard before it’s too late.
The Dead Files: “Not My Child”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan travel to Jefferson City, Mo., where a family reports it has had to abandon its new home in order to escape the intense paranormal activity inside. Even worse, they are worried their young daughter has been possessed by one of the dark entities tormenting them.
No One Saw a Thing
SundanceTV, 11pm EST, New Series!
This new true-crime documentary series examines an unsolved and mysterious death in the American heartland and the corrosive effects of vigilantism in small-town America. The case garnered international attention in the early 1980s after a resident was shot dead in front of almost 60 townspeople. These witnesses deny having seen anything, to this very day.