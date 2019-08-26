Mystic Britain: “The Revenants”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
In the new episode “The Revenants,” Clive Anderson visits the best-preserved medieval village in Britain, where a jumble of bones found 50 years ago has recently been discovered to carry the signature marks of violence. Legend holds that they may have been revenants — the medieval undead who rose from their graves to cause chaos and spread evil.
Tennis: US Open: First Round
ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 12pm Live EST
The year’s last Grand Slam returns to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y., with US Open early rounds beginning today. Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are reigning singles champions. ESPN and ESPN2 combine to televise the tournament through Sept. 8.
Treehouse Masters
Discovery Family Channel, 7pm EST
In a night that features four back-to-back episodes, Pete and his team create a whimsical treetop tasting room for Angry Orchard hard cider; a futuristic alien spaceship for musician Zac Brown’s camp for kids; a treetop escape inspired by The Swiss Family Robinson; and a hexagonal tower with 360-degree views.
So You Think You Can Dance: “Top 8 Perform”
FOX, 8pm EST
Each of the top eight dancers gets another opportunity to impress judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson and Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval, and fight for the nation’s vote and stay in the running to be named America’s Favorite Dancer.
American Ninja Warrior: “Las Vegas National Finals Night 1”
NBC, 8pm EST
The series returns to Las Vegas for Night 1 of the National Finals — a four-week TV event where the season’s top competitors attempt to conquer all four stages of the world’s toughest obstacle course. The first stage will feature eight grueling obstacles, including Roulette Row and Diving Boards, which are new to the course and must be completed in less than 2 minutes, 30 seconds in order to advance to the second stage.
2019 MTV Video Music Awards
MTV, 8pm Live EST
The awards show will air for the first time from New Jersey, live at the Prudential Center and hosted by comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco.
Grand Hotel: “Art of Darkness”
ABC, 10pm EST
Teresa (guest star Katey Sagal) hosts a charity auction at the hotel. Meanwhile, Alicia (Denyse Tontz) and Javi (Bryan Craig) learn more about Beatriz (guest star Eva Longoria) and the unmarked room, bringing back confusing childhood memories.