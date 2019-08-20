’Til Death Do Us Part: “Vows, Lies and Whispers”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
Free-spirited Hope follows her heart to Oklahoma to marry Jerry Meek, but it’s not long before kids come along and the honeymoon is over. Feeling trapped in a small town, Hope is isolated and plagued by gossip until she finds comfort in Wicca, a religion with roots in paganism. Then, a series of mysterious events shatters the family and baffles police. It will take more than a decade to break the case and reveal the terrible truth of what really happened.
Bakers vs. Fakers
Discovery Family Channel, 7pm EST
Talented home cooks face off against professional bakers in culinary competitions featuring wild ingredients in dastardly twists. In tonight’s back-to-back episodes, contestants give lemon bars a caffeine kick; go nuts for doughnuts and add potato chips to the mix; give cheesecakes a pop of the extraordinary by adding popcorn; and get crackin’ when they must add pistachios to fruit tarts.
Pandora: “What Was It You Wanted”
The CW, 8pm EST
When Pilar’s (Banita Sendhu) bio-organic implants are hacked, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) lead an investigation to help save their friend, find out who’s responsible and stop them from continuing to torment Pilar.
America’s Got Talent: “Quarter Finals 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience.
Soccer: Leagues Cup: Semifinals
ESPN2, beginning at 8:30pm Live EST
The first Leagues Cup eight-team tournament pitting clubs from Major League Soccer vs. Mexico’s Liga MX is down to the semifinals tonight on ESPN2. Winners advance to the final match Sept. 18 on ESPN2.
Intervention: “The Heroin Hub: Chapter 3”
A&E, 9pm EST
Alana is a recovering heroin addict who’s trying to stay sober while maintaining a relationship with her addict boyfriend. Nicole’s fiancé’s reaction to Nicole getting help throws her whole intervention into question. Twenty-eight-year-old heroin addict Amanda risks losing custody of her 2-year-old son for good if she can’t get clean.
The Real Housewives of Orange County: “All Aboard the Rumor Train”
Bravo, 9pm EST
As Tamra’s housewarming party continues, Kelly’s tear-filled exit prompts the other women to air their grievances. Gina confesses a painful secret to Emily. Shannon and Braunwyn cement their friendship and bond over challenges they face parenting. And while Kelly is in Aspen with Jolie, a new shocking rumor comes to light.
Deadliest Catch: “Dark Ship”
Discovery Channel
Even to viewers safely ensconced on their sofas, this season of Deadliest Catch has felt relentless. Storm after storm has pounded the crab fleet, and for Capt. Keith Colburn — who tonight faces an engine-room fire and loss of power on the Wizard as the Bering Sea rages again — it’s been especially brutal. “It’s hard to keep track of just how many bad things happened and how many issues and breakdowns we had this year,” he says.
Chopped: “Hot Dog Hotshots”
Food Network, 9pm EST
Four talented chefs work to stay focused in this competition. They’re surprised by a strange hot dog creation in the first basket, but they push on with some delicious results. The entree basket contains a can of something that’s not usually used in gourmet cuisine, and the two determined competitors who move on to the dessert round get to make final dishes using a yummy cake and a Japanese drink.
Good Bones: “Keeping It in the Family”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Mina and Karen are fixing up a condo building and Mina wants to remodel one of the units for her sister and her two girls, who want to be closer to downtown. They work to transform the total gut job into a dream home filled with personalized touches, including a special mural made by Mina, Karen and the kids.
Animal Kingdom: “Smurf”
TNT, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In tonight’s wrap of Season 4, the Cody family is dealing with the aftermath of Smurf’s (Ellen Barkin) heist, trying to protect its reputation while friends and enemies from the past close in. Duran (Jake Weary) realizes there is only one way to keep Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark) safe. Craig (Ben Robson) struggles to adapt to a new pace of life as Pope (Shawn Hatosy) and J’s (Finn Cole) growing tension reaches a boiling point.
Flipping Exes: “Trouble in Paradise”
Bravo, 10pm EST
The Flipping Exes take on their first renovation client — a family who returned to Indiana and bought a childhood home in Eden Estates. It’s a sweet, sentimental rehab — until a major mishap puts Michael and Nina’s problem-solving skills to the test. Nina takes it upon herself to find a new flip, but Michael is not impressed.
Pose
FX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 2 of FX’s groundbreaking drama about the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture concludes tonight. FX has picked up Pose for a third season.
Bring the Funny: “The Comedy Clash 3”
NBC, 10pm EST
The Comedy Clash round continues as the best acts from the Open Mic round will go head-to-head with another comedic act. The winner of each clash, as chosen by the judges, will advance to Semi-Final Showcase and be one step closer to ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of Bring the Funny.
The Detour: “The Groom”
TBS, 10:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Nate finally gets married to save his family.