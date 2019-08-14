BH90210: “The Pitch”
FOX, 9pm EST
When FOX greenlights a 90210 reboot on the condition that seven of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members get onboard, Tori and Jennie are met with more resistance from their former castmates than they had anticipated. Meanwhile, what happened in Vegas didn’t stay there and the gang deal with the fallout, and former costar Christine Elise pops back into their lives.
Bulletproof
The CW, 8pm EST
Nell (Christina Chong) alerts Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) to a notorious wanted criminal, Michael Sharp (guest star David Allen), who is heading into London. The boys finally collar an innocent Sharp, only to see him executed in an ambush.
MasterChef: “Mind Blowing Food”
FOX, 8pm EST
This week, after discovering the MasterChef kitchens decorated with laser lights and smoke machines, this season’s top nine home cooks learn from visionary chef Grant Achatz about the art of unconventional plating. Then, the home cooks must cook and plate a dish of their choice using an array of props. One cook will earn immunity and a special prize, while the others will face elimination.
Southern Charm: “White Gloves Off”
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The Charleston socialites get ready for another grand event hosted by Miss Patricia, and battle lines are drawn when Austen learns that Shep and Craig’s dates are the girls from his infamous threesome video. Shep and Craig aren’t the only ones causing trouble as Ashley, against Eliza’s advice, considers crashing the event to confront Patricia over her “lies.”
Forged in Fire: “The Falchion”
History, 9pm EST
The odds are stacked against four bladesmiths when they must each forge a chopper in a distinct Damascus pattern. After surviving an intense round of testing, two smiths return home to re-create one of the most widely used and dangerous medieval weapons: the Falchion.
Turquoise Fever
INSP, 9pm EST, New Series!
Turquoise gems are the diamonds of the Nevada desert, but unearthing them is risky. Meet gutsy third-generation miners (and reality TV newcomers) the Otteson family. To score a blue-green payday, they brave rough terrain, killer weather and perilous dynamite blasts — all while working 70 miles from the nearest hospital.
Songland: “Macklemore”
NBC, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Undiscovered songwriters are put center stage as they pitch their original material to megastar Macklemore and a panel of chart-topping music producers. Viewers get an authentic peek into the creative process behind songwriting as three of music’s most successful and sought-after writer-producers — Ryan Tedder (Adele, Taylor Swift), Ester Dean (Rihanna, Katy Perry) and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt) — produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Macklemore’s style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Macklemore and released for a global audience the same night.
NOVA: The Planets: “Ice Worlds”
PBS, 9pm EST
In the far reaches of the solar system, Uranus and Neptune dazzle with unexpected rings, supersonic winds and dozens of moons. And NASA’s New Horizons gets a stunning up-close view of Pluto before venturing deep into the Kuiper Belt.
Suits
USA Network
Mike Ross is back! Two seasons after leaving to head a firm in Seattle, Patrick J. Adams’ series original is home for a visit, but it’s not all hugs and kisses with former mentor Harvey (Gabriel Macht). “I’m coming in with something against one of their clients, so yeah, we get to see them go toe-to-toe,” Adams says. But which movie will they quote?
Match Game: “Code Blue”
ABC, 10pm EST
He’s not only your host, but he’s also played a doctor on TV. Alec Baldwin scrubs in to host a very dramatic episode, and you don’t need a second opinion! Celebrity panelists include Joel McHale (Dr. Matthew Maker on Dimension 404 — it was one memorable episode, but it counts!), Mayim Bialik (Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory), Kal Penn (Dr. Lawrence Kutner on House), Sarah Chalke (Dr. Elliot Reid on Scrubs), Donald Faison (Dr. Christopher Turk on Scrubs) and Bebe Neuwirth (Dr. Lilith Sternin on Cheers and Frasier).
The Strongest Man in History: “Revolutionary Strongmen”
History, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The strongmen travel to Virginia to take on the unbelievable feats of strength of the American Revolution. It’s the U.K. versus the U.S. once again as they race to see who can throw a ton of tea into a harbor and carry an actual cannon off a battlefield.
The InBetween: “Monsters and Angels”
NBC, 10pm EST
Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damien (Justin Cornwell) investigate the murder of a young schoolteacher, only to discover that her killer is someone very close to home. Cassie (Harriet Dyer) realizes that she must deal with Ed Roven once and for all.
David Makes Man
OWN, 10pm EST, New Series!
David (Akili McDowell) is a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is his hardworking mother’s only hope to escape poverty. Haunted by the death of his closest friend, he must choose between the South Florida streets that raised him and the higher education that may offer him a way out.