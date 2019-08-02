A Black Lady Sketch Show
HBO, 11pm EST, New Series!
This new half-hour comedy sketch show was created and written by Robin Thede (who also stars) and is executive produced by costar Issa Rae. The show is a “narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests,” according to HBO.
This Is Football
Amazon Prime Video
This six-part documentary explores the emotions and stories at the heart of the sport of football (known in the United States as soccer). Each episode explores a different theme relating to the world’s most popular sport.
Dear White People
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The satiric series that sends up the supposed “post-racial” world of modern America returns for a third season of biting, often brutally honest insight.
Otherhood
Netflix, Original Film!
Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman star in this tale of three mothers who drive to New York to reconnect with their adult sons, a road trip that turns into a journey of rediscovery.
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The animated update of the classic 1980s cartoon returns for Season 3. Geena Davis joins the cast in a guest-starring voice role as Huntara, a classic villain from the original series.
Fox & Friends
Fox News, 6am EST
Country singer Justin Moore hits Fox Square to celebrate the release of his new album, Late Nights and Longnecks. Is it too early in the day for him to play “Jesus and Jack Daniels”?
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: “The Sign/New Life”
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
With time running short, the team will have to go to hell and back to stop the end of everything. Who will survive?
Shark Week 2019 (Night 6)
Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm EST
Tonight’s new Shark Week specials include Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers and I Was Prey: Shark Week.
Descendants 3
Disney Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
The third installment of the magical film franchise continues as the teenage daughters and sons of Disney’s most infamous villains — Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (Booboo Stewart) — return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. The event will likely include a tribute to Boyce, who passed away after suffering an epileptic seizure on July 6.
Reba
UPtv, 8pm EST
The feel-good net begins airing the beloved 2001-07 comedy starring Reba McEntire as a newly single Houston crack-up dealing with her wild-child daughter (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), unfaithful ex (Christopher Rich) and his pregnant new love (Melissa Peterman).
Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
The master illusionist-inventor teams with experts to study the great white’s senses. Why? So he can create a “Shark Suit” to overcome them. We look forward to him testing it.
American Masters: “Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin”
PBS, 9pm EST
Explore the remarkable life and legacy of late feminist author Ursula K. Le Guin, whose groundbreaking work, including The Left Hand of Darkness, transformed American literature by bringing science fiction into the literary mainstream.
The UnXplained: “Strange Creatures”
History, 10pm EST
This week, the series investigates the legend of creatures including Mothman, Chupacabra and the Mongolian death worm. William Shatner’s crew of scientists, historians, engineers and researchers also meet people who claim to have had unforgettable encounters with these creatures and try to confirm or debunk their existence.
Killjoys: “Three Killjoys and a Lady”
Syfy, 10pm EST
After escaping The Lady’s clutches on Westerley, the Killjoy trio believes there is a traitor among them.