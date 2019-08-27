Pandora: “Time Out of Mind”
The CW, 8pm EST
Jax (Priscilla Quintana) discovers a deadly secret from her past that she is desperate to understand with the help of Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) and Pilar (Banita Sandhu), while the CIS grows increasingly suspicious of Xander’s (Oliver Dench) divided loyalties.
America’s Got Talent: “Quarter Finals 3”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience.
Intervention: “The Heroin Hub: Chapter 4”
A&E, 9pm EST
After Bill’s arrest, interventionist Michael Gonzales strategizes with his family on ways to step in once he’s released from jail. Alana’s mother suspects that Alana may have relapsed and kicks her out of her home. Janine is released from jail and must decide if she’s ready to get clean.
Mysteries Decoded: “The Montauk Project”
The CW, 9pm EST
In the 1980s, stories began circulating that the U.S. government was conducting radical experiments on young children — including mind control tests and time travel. In the wake of new evidence, U.S. Navy veteran-turned-private-investigator Jennifer Marshall heads to Montauk to investigate one of the most puzzling conspiracy theories of all time.
Stay or Sell
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
When homeowners love their neighborhood but have outgrown their house, real estate and home renovation experts Brad and Heather Fox swoop in to save the day. The husband and wife duo present their Minneapolis-area clients with two options — renovate their current home or buy another property nearby that can be customized. Once the owners decide to stay or sell, Brad and Heather get to work creating a dream family home.
Flipping Exes: “Letterman’s House”
Bravo, 10pm EST
Nina and Michael rehab a house with an investor whom they hope to impress and secure future business. They’re mostly in agreement, but the outside of the home is a bone of contention that Nina is set upon winning, at all costs. Meanwhile, Nina and Michael put in a bid to renovate and sell David Letterman’s childhood home. The competition for bragging rights to sell this modest property is unexpectedly stiff.
Til Death Do Us Part: “Love, Sex and Trucking”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
On Oct. 10, 2013, police receive a call about a car chase on Texas State Highway 1604, a dusty stretch of road known as the “Death Loop.” Police find a crashed motorcycle and Frances Hall beside her injured husband, Bill Hall Jr., who later dies in the hospital. It seems like a tragic accident, but further investigation reveals a story of love, infidelity and deadly obsession.
Dance Moms: “New York Nationals”
Lifetime, 10pm EST
Abby's comeback to competitive dance is put to the ultimate test as the ALDC team heads to nationals in New York City, where they’ll face off against their big rival, Studio 19.
Bring the Funny: “The Semi-Final Showcase 1”
NBC, 10pm EST
The winners from the Comedy Clash round move on to face off in the first Semi-Final Showcase. In this round, the first group of six of the 12 remaining acts perform, but the judges will only be able to select two acts to move on to the finale and be one step closer to winning the $250,000 grand prize. Additionally, America will choose one eliminated semifinalist to return to the competition, perform in the finale and still be in the running to become the first ever winner of Bring the Funny.
Ambitions: “A Change Is Gonna Come”
OWN, 10pm EST
In tonight’s heated episode, Stephanie (Robin Givens) plays the ultimate trump card with Amara (Essence Atkins), while Bella (Erica Page) takes another chance on love, only to wake up to a nightmare, and Rondell (Brely Evans) and Evan (Brian White) are blindsided.
Greenleaf Season 4: All Access
OWN, 11pm EST
The Greenleaf family returns to OWN on Sept. 3. In tonight’s special, viewers can go behind the scenes of the new season to hear exclusive interviews with the cast about what lies ahead as the Greenleaf family fights to take back control of their church.