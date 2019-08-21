Ghost Hunters
A&E, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Ghost Hunters brings back Grant Wilson, an original paranormal investigator from Syfy’s earlier show of the same name, along with a new team ready to confront and understand the spirits residing in homes and small businesses across the country.
American Factory
Netflix
This first Netflix title from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company also debuts in select theaters. The documentary chronicles how high-tech China clashed with working-class America in post-industrial Ohio.
Bulletproof
The CW, 8pm EST
Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) are outraged when the Sharp case is moved to another unit, and they are instead reassigned to take down a local drug gang. Meanwhile, Arjana (Lashana Lynch) needs money to fund a big opportunity at work, meaning Pike must swallow his pride and ask his dad for help.
MasterChef: “One Pan Wonder”
FOX, 8pm EST
Daphne Oz — author, TV host and new judge on MasterChef Junior — stops by the kitchen to reveal this week’s Mystery Box challenge to this season’s top eight home cooks. Then, the contestants have an hour to create an elevated “one-pan wonder” dish using a cast iron pan.
America’s Got Talent: “Live Results 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
Seven acts from the previous night’s show will move on to the semifinal round of competition. Viewers have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round.
Hypnotize Me: “School”
The CW, 9pm EST
Participants take a blast to the past as they revisit subjects like art, science and gym, and even a take a pop quiz. Believing they are a doctor, a schoolgirl with a huge crush and a gorgeous supermodel, participants must overcome these alter egos that ultimately cause hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success.
Expedition Unknown
Discovery Channel
Dive in with adventurous host Josh Gates as he searches for Francis Drake’s hidden pirate treasure off the Panama coast.
Forged in Fire: “Napoleon’s Saber”
History, 9pm EST
Four bladesmiths must start at the bottom when they are tasked with creating ladder pattern Damascus knives from a real ladder. After two competitors are weeded out, the remaining two smiths head home to re-create a battle sword wielded by one of history’s greatest military geniuses: Napoleon Bonaparte.
Songland: “Old Dominion/Jeep”
NBC, 9pm EST
Country hitmakers Old Dominion come to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be featured in an upcoming Jeep commercial. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music — Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally — work with the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the styles of Old Dominion and Jeep. One song is chosen to be recorded by Old Dominion, released for a global audience and featured in the next Jeep commercial.
Psychic Kids
A&E, 10pm EST, New Series!
Over 10 years later, the kids from the original series Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal are all grown up and ready to serve as mentors to a new generation of kids with psychic abilities that range from predicting the future to hearing spirits.
I Was Prey: “Backyard Bite”
Animal Planet, 10pm EST
Never count a decapitated snake out! Tonight’s first-person tales of near-deadly wildlife encounters include a Texas man bitten by a seemingly dead rattlesnake and a honeymooning spearfisher in the Bahamas whose calf is shredded by a bull shark.
Snowfall: “Pocket Full of Rocks”
FX, 10pm EST
Tonight the show’s intersecting characters, all cogs in the drug trade, face life-changing choices. Ambitious young dealer Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) can no longer ignore the damage his career choice has inflicted. The dangers really hit home when Franklin goes looking for his next-door neighbor and first love, Melody Wright (Reign Edwards), who he knows has dabbled in coke.
Face the Beast: “Swamp of Death”
History, 10pm EST, New Miniseries!
Over a series of specials, wildlife documentary filmmaker Andrew Ucles and photographer Brian Grossenbacher travel to remote locations to try to explain historical animal attacks and learn how people can prevent such attacks in the future. In this installment, they investigate an incident where hundreds of Japanese soldiers were slaughtered by man-eating crocodiles during World War II.
The Last Cowboy: “Vegas or Bust”
Paramount Network, 10:55pm EST
The Run for a Million is near, so it’s almost “whoa” time for this post-Yellowstone docuseries about riders on the reining circuit, where horses must execute a pattern of circles, spins and stops.