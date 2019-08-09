Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT, 9pm EST
Consider this the long-running reality show’s Viewer Participation Night: The 100-plus hopefuls dying to be NFL cheerleaders learn the famous Dallas kick line. Can you follow along at home? Halter top and short-shorts optional.
Free Meek
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
All six episodes of the documentary series are available for streaming today and follow the transformation of Meek Mill (birth name Robert Rihmeek Williams) from chart-topping rapper to criminal justice activist.
GLOW
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 3, the women wrestlers take the Las Vegas strip by storm and headline at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino. But they quickly learn that Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Oscar winner Geena Davis guest-stars in five of this season’s 10 episodes as Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, a former showgirl who is now entertainment director for the Fan-Tan.
Las Chicas del Cable (Cable Girls)
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The Spanish period drama set in the late 1920s, which follows four young women who start working for a new telecommunications company in Madrid, returns for Season 4.
Sintonia
Netflix, New Series!
This teen drama from Brazil is told through three characters’ perspectives as it explores the universe of music, crime and religion in São Paulo.
Good Morning America
ABC, 7am EST
Keith Urban takes the stage in NYC’s Central Park to show us, once again, why he’s the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year. Come for the pining vocals on his first-love hit “We Were,” stay for the guitar solos.
WE Day
ABC, 8pm EST
This annual celebration recognizes young people around the world who are working to be unstoppable forces for good. The one-hour special showcases the best moments from a daylong event — hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and featuring performances and inspiring speeches from notables including Chance the Rapper, Selena Gomez, Mahershala Ali, Natalie Portman, Bill Nye, Meghan Trainor, Joe Jonas and Lilly Singh — that was filmed in Los Angeles before a crowd of 16,000 students who had all earned their tickets through volunteerism.
Deadly Influencer
Lifetime Movies, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Skylar (Morgan Taylor Campbell) is obsessed with managing the careers of her social media “influencer” classmates, and will stop at nothing to achieve her goals, including murder. After eliminating the most popular girl in school, Skylar turns her sights on Jessica (Abby Ross), a new girl who is an up-and-coming fashion blogger. But Jessica’s mother, Lynn (Anne Dudek), suspects that Skylar is dangerous and pledges to protect her daughter.
Great Performances: “Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2019”
PBS, 9pm EST
Enjoy the world-renowned Vienna Philharmonic’s annual concert from Schönbrunn Palace with guest conductor Gustavo Dudamel and famed pianist Yuja Wang performing pieces including Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
David Bowie: Finding Fame
Showtime, 9pm EST
This documentary offers a glimpse at a young David Jones (soon to be David Bowie) in his early years of performing. For an artist who came to embody “cool,” the film clearly shows that Bowie was anything but in the beginning stages of his career.
Ghosts of Morgan City
Travel Channel, Season Finale!
Got to watch out for those creepy toys. The investigators delve into a gruesome murder in Berwick, La., where poltergeist activity is linked to not only a baby doll but also some paranormal doings at the team’s own headquarters.
Jett
Cinemax, Season Finale!
Big drama on the, uh, drama: Russian criminal Miljan Bestic (Greg Bryk) has one last one-last-job for ace thief Jett (Carla Gugino) … who has her own plan to get free of him forever.
The UnXplained: “Unnatural Nature”
History, 10pm EST
William Shatner, who hosts and executive produces this series, explores some of the most puzzling mysteries of the natural world: How was Devils Tower formed? What causes Yellowstone’s Old Faithful to erupt like clockwork? What is the source of the “Windsor Hum”? Shatner and his crew are on the worldwide hunt for answers.
Killjoys: “Ship Outta Luck”
Syfy, 10pm EST
The trio must figure out a way to break out of an inescapable maximum-security prison.