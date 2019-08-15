Hollywood Game Night: “The Anchorman and the Wrestlers”
NBC, 9pm EST
Two contestants step into the Hollywood Game Night ring with wrestlers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, and celebrity guests Lester Holt, Chris Sullivan, Michael Ealy and Natasha Leggero to win the $25,000 grand prize. Emmy Award-winning host Jane Lynch leads two teams in playing comical party games I Love a Charade, Smash the Buzzer and the new game Dazed & Reviewed.
Little League Baseball World Series
ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 1pm Live EST
Action from the Little League Baseball World Series tournament in Williamsport, Pa., opens with four games between regional champions airing across ESPN and ESPN2. The tournament airs on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC through Aug. 25.
The Outpost: “Because She’s Worth It”
The CW, 8pm EST
Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) leave on a quest to Talon’s childhood home. Meanwhile, Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) proves his worth to Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse), Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) experiments with plaguelings and Naya’s (guest star Amita Suman) Prime Order connections return to haunt her.
NFL Preseason: Oakland at Arizona
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Week 2 of the NFL preseason has the Oakland Raiders at the Arizona Cardinals on ESPN.
MasterChef: “Pigging Out”
FOX, 8pm EST
After the home cooks are introduced to this week’s inspiration, “Marley the Pig,” judge Aarón Sánchez teaches them his family’s chorizo sausage recipe. Then, the amateur cooks have 60 minutes to create a tasty dish using their own homemade sausage.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: UNOH 200
FS1, 8:30pm Live EST
Expect Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, Brett Moffitt, Matt Crafton and Austin Hill to be among the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series drivers in the running for the season championship as the playoffs get underway tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Family Food Fight
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The final two family teams must pull out their best culinary moves as they face an amuse-bouche challenge that will be tasted and judged by some familiar faces. Then, in their final task as competitors, the families will take on a 60-45-30 challenge, requiring them to utilize ingredients handpicked by the judges, while delicately balancing difficult time restrictions. Only one family will take home the $100,000 prize.
Million Dollar Listing New York: “Tech-nical Difficulties”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Ryan pitches his brand new Chelsea townhouse as a smart-home paradise for tech enthusiasts, but soon finds himself squaring off with Steve’s boss in a tense negotiation. Luis and Ronita explore the idea of reuniting to become business partners and realize that the last two years apart have changed both of their lives professionally and personally.
Ax Men: “Whiteout”
History, 9pm EST
A breakdown forces Jason Rygaard to choose between his crew’s safety and finishing the job. Frank Harkness is caught in a whiteout while moving the excavator on a narrow mountainside logging road. Wade Etienne finally tests his six-wheel, custom-fabricated log hauler, and Buckin’ Billy tests his son, Hogan, on a solo cutting mission 100 feet above the ground.
Elementary
CBS, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Detective drama Elementary concludes its seven-season run with the series finale episode “Their Last Bow.” While Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) battle with tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach (James Frain), they receive word of their old enemy and Holmes’ former flame, Jamie Moriarty (Natalie Dormer).
Alone: “Thin Ice”
History, 10pm EST
The Arctic cold hits in full force, freezing the lake and cutting the survivalists off from valuable resources. The participants are forced to form new strategies, all while risking frostbite and hypothermia. In desperation, one survivalist turns to a gruesome food source, while another starts to slip mentally, tipping them towards the breaking point.