V.C. Andrews’ Dark Angel
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
In the second film in Lifetime’s V.C. Andrews’ Casteel Family Movie Series Event, Heaven Casteel (Annalise Basso) moves to Boston to begin a new life in the luxurious home of her estranged grandmother, Jillian (Kelly Rutherford), and Jillian’s husband, Tony Tatterton (Jason Priestley). But once she’s at Farthinggale Manor, Heaven discovers that this new branch of her family tree harbors dark and mysterious secrets.
2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
ESPN & NFL Network, 7pm Live EST
The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2019 is inducted tonight in this ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Entering the pantheon of football greats are players Champ Bailey, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson, and contributors Pat Bowlen and Gil Brandt.
Shark Week 2019 (Night 7)
Discovery Channel, beginning at 7pm EST
Shark Week fans can enjoy tonight’s new specials, Sharks Gone Wild 2 and Shark Week Immersion.
Wild Singapore: “Urban Wild”
BBC America, 9pm EST
Episode 2, “Urban Wild,” journeys through a day in the life of wild animals that make their habitat in Singapore’s urban environments.
Love and Sunshine
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Recovering from a broken engagement, Ally (Danica McKellar) has been fostering retired military dog Sunshine. Sparks fly when Sunshine’s military partner, Jake (Mark Deklin), returns to claim the dog.