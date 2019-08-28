Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The former Colorado Springs homicide detective’s ninth and final season opens with him revisiting a case he solved involving a young mother’s frozen corpse and a serial killer’s trademarks.
MasterChef: “Family Reunion”
FOX, 8pm EST
The stakes get personal when the families of the seven remaining home cooks make a surprise visit to the MasterChef kitchen to watch as they make a family-favorite meal. Three of the cooks will secure a spot in the top six, while the remaining quartet must replicate one of Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin Star-winning recipes — at his frenetic pace — to avoid elimination.
America’s Got Talent: “Live Results 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
Seven acts from the previous night’s show will move on to the semifinal round of competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save by using the America's Got Talent official app or going to NBC.com.
Animal Babies: First Year on Earth
PBS, 8pm EST, New Series!
Yes, your heart will be stolen by a spotted hyena, elephant, arctic fox, mountain gorilla, macaque and sea otter as their journeys to their first birthdays unfold in this three-part series.
BH90210: “The Table Read”
FOX, 9pm EST
The fan reaction from the release of the first cast photo has the gang riding high, until the table read serves up major disappointment. And when the cast bands together to rewrite the script, they can’t come to an agreement on storylines.
Forged in Fire: “The Bhuj”
History, 9pm EST
Four bladesmiths are tasked with making canister Damascus using barbershop tools, but before the knife-making can begin, they must harvest their cans from an old barber’s chair. After an intense round of testing, the remaining two competitors head back to their home forges to re-create a weapon that’s as fierce as it is fine: the Bhuj.
Songland: “Leona Lewis”
NBC, 9pm EST
Leona Lewis visits the show to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music — Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally — work with the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Lewis’ style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Lewis and released for a global audience.
Jay Leno’s Garage
CNBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Jay Leno’s car series returns for Season 5 with eight episodes, with special guests including John Travolta, Martha Stewart, Tim Allen and Jim Jefferies, among others.
Face the Beast: “Swarm of Sharks”
History, 10pm EST
Andrew and Brian try to solve the mystery of the La Concepcion, a ship that sank near the Bahamas where over 300 men were eaten by sharks in 1563. To discover the truth of why the sharks attacked, the two men will attempt to re-create the circumstances of the shipwreck, even going so far as to swim with the sharks at night. Could this swarm have been prevented, or could it happen again today?
Hollywood Game Night: “The Anchorman and the Wrestlers”
NBC, 10pm EST
Two contestants step into the Hollywood Game Night ring with wrestlers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, and celebrity guests Lester Holt, Chris Sullivan, Michael Ealy and Natasha Leggero to win the $25,000 grand prize. Host Jane Lynch leads the two teams in playing comical party games I Love a Charade, Smash the Buzzer and the new Dazed & Reviewed.
Yellowstone
Paramount Network, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 2 of Paramount Network’s modern Western drama starring Kevin Costner as rancher John Dutton concludes tonight.
Magical Land of Oz
PBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
Burrow into the magical depths of Australian animal life as unique species navigate extremes on land and sea. Cameras capture the continent’s diverse animal populations in its highest snow peaks, frigid southern seas and suburban backyards.