BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon: “Going Whole Hog”
Food Network, 9pm EST
The competition is down to the final two contestants. Bobby Flay and Michael Symon transform from mentors to sous-chefs in a barbecue battle for the ages. But when the sun sets on Star Hill Ranch, only one competitor will walk away with their own digital series and lay claim to the title Master of ’Cue.
Why Women Kill
CBS All Access
Guess which of this dark comedy’s three California wives — 1960s homemaker Beth Ann (Ginnifer Goodwin), ’80s socialite Simone (Lucy Liu) and modern-day lawyer Taylor (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) — does which tonight: tries a ménage à trois, strips down or lets her unfaithful man come home.
The Outpost: “Where You Go, People Die”
The CW, 8pm EST
Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) waits for Talon (Jessica Green) after a mysterious disappearance. Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) faces his despised cousin while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) makes Tobin an offer he can’t refuse. A surprise visitor to the Outpost interrupts a royal ceremony.
NFL Preseason: Jacksonville at Miami
FOX, 8pm Live EST
FOX Sports presents coverage live from Hard Rock Stadium as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the 2019 preseason.
Ax Men: “Measure Twice, Cut Once”
History, 8pm EST
Danny Pihl relies on the experience of veteran cutters Dwayne and Chuck to take down massive old-growth trees. Craig Rygaard discovers his son Jason made a catastrophic and costly miscalculation. Frank Harkness races to transport $100,000 worth of logs from his frozen job site down the mountain on ice-covered logging roads, while Buckin’ Billy takes cover from a storm and finds a rare, vintage power saw.
Holey Moley: “Power of the Fanny Pack”
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Joining in on the season finale fun is none other than gymnast and three-time Olympic medalist Gabby Douglas, who not only helps out commentating but also shows off some fun tricks on “Log Roll.”
Million Dollar Listing New York: “Jess We Can!”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Luis and Ronita orchestrate private showings for their first co-listing together, but when Luis steals the show as the conductor, Ronita decides their partnership needs a tune-up. When Steve’s own apartment becomes his latest listing, he picks his former assistant, Jess, to take the lead — but her lack of confidence forces him to buy a disguise and go undercover.
Reef Break: “The Hohenzollern Collection”
ABC, 10pm EST
When Betty Ann Miller (Marcia Gay Harden) arrives on the Reef, she presents Cat Chambers (Poppy Montgomery) an offer too good to refuse, but when Cat considers turning back to her old ways, she turns the tables on the situation. But don’t be fooled — Betty Ann may look sweet and demure, but she proves to be a formidable match for Cat.
Baskets
FX, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
The comedy starring Zach Galifianakis as rodeo clown Chip Baskets and Louie Anderson as his mom, Christine, comes to an end.
House Hunters: “City Wife vs. Suburban Husband”
HGTV, 10pm EST
Newlyweds are on the hunt for a home in Nashville. She wants the downtown experience in a sleek, contemporary building with a rooftop patio, while he is looking for the peace and quiet of the suburbs.
Alone: “Fire and Ice”
History, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The final three survivalists continue to battle weight loss, extreme temperatures and predators to remain in the fight for the $500,000 prize. The punishing cold makes getting food harder than ever before, and a devastating catastrophe causes one participant to lose everything as the remaining survivalists push on in their effort to conquer the Arctic and emerge victorious.
The Flay List
Food Network, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
Bobby and his daughter Sophie visit the culinary spots he has frequented for years to experience classic locations and dishes, while Sophie introduces her dad to her latest discoveries. In the first episode, Bobby and Sophie tackle tacos.