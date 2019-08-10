Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2019
Nickelodeon, 8pm EST
Michael Strahan hosts Nickelodeon’s annual event, which celebrates kids’ love of sports, athletes and unforgettable sports moments. Blimp-shaped awards are presented in kid-voted-upon categories, including Favorite Male Athlete, Favorite Female Athlete and Favorite Breakout Player. Serena Williams, Stephen Curry and James Harden are this year’s top nominees with four each, and first-time nominees include Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Baker Mayfield and Naomi Osaka.
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
A doubleheader of NL matchups on FS1 has the Philadelphia Phillies at the San Francisco Giants, followed by the Colorado Rockies at the San Diego Padres.
The Zoo: San Diego
Animal Planet, 8pm EST, New Series!
The producers of Animal Planet’s The Zoo and The Aquarium go behind the scenes at the famed San Diego Zoo in this new docuseries. The show will feature stories from the zoo itself, along with its adjacent establishments, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and the San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research. Of course, a wide range of animals will be on hand, including pandas, giraffes, Galapagos tortoises, koalas, elephants, two baby cheetahs, a flock of ostriches known as the “Spice Girls” and plenty more.
V.C. Andrews’ Fallen Hearts
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Now a confident young woman, Heaven (Annalise Basso) appears to have it all until the ghosts of her past rise up and threaten her new life. “Despite everything she goes through, she always comes back to the power of positivity, the promise of redemption and the fulfillment that is achieved by pure compassion,” says Basso. Jason Priestley directs and stars alongside Basso, Kelly Rutherford and Jessica Clement.
Wild Singapore: “Islands”
BBC America, 9pm EST
Episode 3, “Islands,” ventures to Singapore’s sandy beaches, coral reefs and murky mangroves, which are home to an array of fascinating creatures.
A Taste of Summer
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Sous-chef Gabby (Roselyn Sanchez) leaves a posh Manhattan eatery and her noncommittal boyfriend to open her own restaurant in New England. When she checks out the local competition, Delaney’s Coastal Grille, owned by handsome Caleb (Eric Winter), the two restaurateurs quickly embark on a restaurant war. But when the rivals are forced to pair up, they discover that their competitive relationship might be seasoned with a hint of romance.
Mountain Mamas
HGTV, 11pm EST, New Series!
Families with a passion for the great outdoors love Montana for its picturesque mountain vistas and wide-open spaces. Real estate mavens and busy moms Jackie Wickens and Trecie Wheat Hughes help clients make their dream a reality, fueled by the duo’s Montana pride and fun friendship.