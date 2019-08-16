Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time
Amazon Prime Video
Jim Gaffigan brings his signature everyman brand of humor to Prime Video in the streaming service’s first ever standup special, which is directed by Gaffigan’s wife and writing partner, Jeannie.
Love After Lockup
WE tv, New Episodes!
Six more couples, each with one partner just released from prison, join returning duo Angela and Tony on the relationship roller coaster in the reality series’ return. Oh, and three of the new twosomes came together as pen pals!
The UnXplained: “Bizarre Rituals”
History, 10pm EST
This episode of the William Shatner-hosted series examines the hidden power of ancient practices such as prayer, blood sports, voodoo and exorcism.
Killjoys: “A Bout, a Girl”
Syfy, 10pm EST
Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) enters the deadly Supermax prison fights for a chance to take over the prison ship.