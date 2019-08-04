Serengeti
Discovery Channel, 7:55pm EST, New Series!
Emmy winners Simon Fuller (American Idol) and John Downer (Penguin: Spy in the Huddle) are behind this revolutionary six-part series that follows the lives of several animal “characters” in the Serengeti region of east Africa. A subjective filming approach, technological innovations, beautiful scenery and narration by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o help draw viewers into the individual real-life stories of Kali the lioness, Zalika the hyena and other amazing creatures.
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Comedian and political commentator Hasan Minhaj returns for a fourth season of more timely thoughts on today’s society.
Major League Baseball: Boston at N.Y. Yankees
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
AL East rivals close out a three-day, four-game series at Yankee Stadium as the Boston Red Sox take on the N.Y. Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball.
CMA Fest
ABC, 8pm EST
Country music superstars Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini return to host the music event of the summer — this three-hour primetime concert special, which brings country music’s ultimate fan experience to a national television audience.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Opening Old Wounds”
Bravo, 8pm EST
With her due date quickly approaching, Monique calls on Chris for help, but his unexpected reaction catches her off guard. Ashley makes the courageous decision to seek out her roots. Meanwhile, Katie and her boyfriend Jacob spread some surprising information about Michael, leaving the other ladies confused about where she stands in her relationship.
Preacher
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the fourth and final season of AMC’s supernatural epic, God’s “great design” for the universe is approaching its completion. Humperdoo (Tyson Ritter) is the key to the apocalypse, but that key has gone missing. It’s up to Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) to battle their way to find God before Humperdoo brings forth doomsday.
Southern Charm New Orleans: “A Date With Destin-y”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The group heads to Destin, Fla., for a weekend of fresh starts. Just days away from her wedding, Reagan is ready to start over with her friends and put their dramatic past behind them. On a guy’s day out, Justin confides in Jeff about his relationship struggles with Kelsey. Jeff and Jon build their bromance and Tamica surprises Barry for their anniversary.
Instinct: “One-of-a-Kind”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “One-of-a-Kind,” Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) investigate when a street artist’s work is found with a victim’s body in the middle of it.
The Movies: “The Sixties”
CNN, 9pm EST
This episode explores popular films of the 1960s, including West Side Story, The Graduate, Bonnie and Clyde and more.
Alaskan Bush People
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
New goals, new challenges and new additions to the Wolfpack push the Brown family to their limits in the new season of the reality series. After six months on the mountain, the Wolfpack has fully re-dedicated themselves to the goal of total self-sufficiency they began in Alaska. But winter is closing in, and it’s a race against the clock as the Browns set out to achieve their dream of a big mountain ranch.
Flip It Like Disick
E!, 9pm EST, New Series!
After years of being a part of the Kardashian entourage, Scott Disick (father to Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids) finally gets his own show. Here he brings viewers inside his lavish personal and professional world, as he tackles high-end home flipping and remodeling. The series follows him and his dynamic, hilarious and headstrong team as they convert unique home projects including guestrooms, studios and his kids’ playhouse at their mother Kourtney’s home.
Worst Cooks in America
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Bobby Flay rejoins Anne Burrell to whip a new group of cooking disasters into culinary shape. Two teams of the country’s most atrocious cooks — one led by Bobby and the other by Anne — face off against each other in a kitchen boot camp designed to transform their food skills. In the end, the one recruit who makes the most impressive culinary transformation wins a $25,000 grand prize and bragging rights for their team leader.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Game of Cat and Mouse
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Candace Cameron Bure returns as librarian-turned-crime-buff Aurora Teagarden in a new chapter that is simulcast on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. A taunting clue left for Aurora at a meeting of the Real Murders Club begins a cat-and-mouse game between her and a mysterious criminal who commits increasingly serious crimes. Also stars Niall Matter and Marilu Henner.
Grantchester
PBS, 9pm EST
When Will asks for Geordie’s help with a family matter, Geordie is surprised to discover Will grew up in a house filled with secrets and lies.
The Good Fight
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 of the CBS All Access drama The Good Fight wraps up on CBS tonight with the episode “Chaos,” in which Diane (Christine Baranski) takes on a new client who is accused of cyberterrorism, resulting in unforeseen repercussions for the firm.
Jamestown
PBS, 10pm EST
Jocelyn’s adventure tests friendships and leaves lives hanging in the balance. Maria and Temperance work together to manipulate Yeardley. When the Sharrows become embroiled with a notorious Pamunkey warrior, their actions prove disastrous.