Reef Break
ABC, 9pm EST
In Part 1 of a two-part night, “Blue Skies,” Petra (Tamala Shelton) unknowingly finds herself in the center of illegal activity involving Regina (guest star LaLa Anthony), the younger sister of criminal Doug O’Casey (Rob Collins). As Cat (Poppy Montgomery) works to free Petra, she comes face-to-face with an old adversary on the Reef. In Part 2, “Dream Lover,” everyone gathers to celebrate Cat’s birthday.
College Football
ESPN & FS1, beginning at 7pm Live EST
The college football season kickoff features Thursday night primetime games with UCLA at Cincinnati (ESPN), South Dakota State at Minnesota (FS1) and Utah at BYU (ESPN).
The Outpost: “A Crown for the Queen”
The CW, 8pm EST
Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) pursue a coldblooded killer in a bold rescue attempt. Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) tasks Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) with finding a cure for the plaguelings, as well as a delusional patient. Gwynn and Garret (Jake Stormoen) are reunited.
Ax Men: “Man Down”
History, 8pm EST
Rygaard Logging races to complete four settings and three yarder moves in a single day so they can stay on schedule and on budget. Frank Harkness fights for traction while driving the processor up an ice-covered logging road, and falling trees take out a member of the Pihl Logging crew.
Argo: The Real Story
REELZ Channel, 9pm EST
Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning 2012 nail-biter told the story of how the CIA helped six American diplomats exit Iran (posing as a Canadian film crew!) during the 1979 hostage crisis. This special spotlights the Canadian officials who assisted in the great escape.
Knife or Death
History, 10pm EST
Seven military vets with custom blades see whose strength, speed and accuracy reign in a series of creative challenges. They bust through wood boxes and blocks of ice and slice swinging meat, but the best is when they miss melons dropped from above.
Queen of the South
USA Network, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) is closer than ever to becoming the ruthless, untouchable drug lord that we’ve seen in snippets since the riveting narco drama’s very first episode. Tonight’s season finale finds Teresa on what Braga describes as a very dark path, thanks to her partnership with NOLA gang leader Marcel Dumas (Alimi Ballard) and Oksana Volkova (Vera Cherny), a new character with ties to the Russian mob. That dark path may lead to new opportunities for Teresa to expand her operation to New York and even Europe.
Going for Sold: “Bringing New Orleans to Houston”
HGTV, 11pm EST
Real estate pro Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin and his designer wife Mary find a New Orleans-style home in Houston. It’s neither big nor easy to renovate: The house has only one bathroom, and the exterior needs an overhaul.