Racing Wives: “Best Frenemies Forever”
CMT, 10pm EST
Tonight on the new reality show, Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle and mom to son Brexton, thinks more seriously about having another baby via IVF — a story made more poignant knowing she did get pregnant but miscarried last November.
NFL Preseason: Buffalo at Detroit
CBS, 8pm Live EST
The Buffalo Bills are at Detroit’s Ford Field for a Week 3 NFL preseason matchup against the Lions on CBS.
A Deadly Dance
Lifetime Movies, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After Karen Higgins is tragically murdered, her twin sister Kate (Sabrina Bryan) struggles to pick up the pieces. A year later, professional dancer Kate’s close friend (Rachael Markarian) — a fellow lead dancer on the same hit TV show — is also murdered, and Kate wonders if this new murder is by a random, violent fan or the same person who killed her sister. Antonio Sabato Jr. and David Blue also star.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: “Loaded, Stuffed and Fried”
Food Network, 9pm EST
Guy Fieri’s hitting the road and digging into joints that are loading it, stuffing it and frying it. In Santa Fe, N.M., he checks out a farm-to-table gem putting out hearty goodness like bison gravy fries and a lights-out lamb sandwich. In Kansas City, Mo., there’s a funky Mexican seafood spot fryin’ fish and stuffin’ oysters, and in El Paso, Texas, Guy finds a barbecue joint serving up fully loaded baked potatoes and serious smoked sausage.
The UnXplained: “Life Beyond Death”
History, 10pm EST
William Shatner and his team look into the world of the dead as they ponder: What happens to us after we die? They look for answers in stories of near-death experiences, reincarnation and memories passed from organ donors to transplant recipients.
Killjoys: “Three Mutineers”
Syfy, 10pm EST
Dutch’s (Hannah John-Kamen) prison takeover is thwarted by an unexpected hostage situation, leaving her, D’avin (Luke Macfarlane) and John (Aaron Ashmore) scrambling for a new plan.