Succession
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
HBO’s surprise hit of last summer returns for Season 2, following the Roy family as they struggle to retain control of their empire. While the future looks increasingly uncertain, it is the past that threatens to ultimately destroy them. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck and Matthew Macfadyen star.
Star Trek
IFC
In this six-episode “Scotty Saves the Day” marathon, the Enterprise’s beloved engineer (James Doohan) comes up against Romulans, Klingons, computer-simulated war, fascist aliens, a foolish diplomat and a doomsday machine!
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Consumers Energy 400
NBCSN, 3pm Live EST
Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and other top Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers take to Michigan International Speedway for the Consumers Energy 400.
Art of Falling in Love
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
While painting a mural for a new hospital wing, an artist (Kimberly-Sue Murray) debates whether to trust its architect (Josh Dean) with her heart. Gilmore Girls’ Kelly Bishop plays his mom, so we trust she’ll have raised him right.
The Walking Dead: “Season 10 Preview Special”
AMC, 8pm EST
The postapocalyptic series probably won’t return until October, but showrunner Angela Kang whets our appetites with a glimpse of what’s to come in Season 10.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Open House and Closed Doors”
Bravo, 8pm EST
Ashley finally makes contact with her distant relative, but their startling reaction leaves her in tears. Meanwhile, Candiace and her mother are still at odds, but Dorothy proves that old habits die hard. Robyn hosts an open house to celebrate her finished property, but things go sour when Gizelle confronts Monique — causing surprising tension between the sisters.
Teen Choice 2019
FOX, 8pm Live EST
The teen-centric awards ceremony, where surfboard-shaped trophies are handed out in categories voted upon by fans, airs live from the sands of California’s Hermosa Beach. In keeping with this year’s SoCal vibe, the awards will feature a surf-and-sand dance number, as well as surfers, kite boarders and today’s biggest stars in TV, music, film and social media.
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
After taking a short summertime hiatus, the Walking Dead spinoff returns with new episodes.
Southern Charm New Orleans: “Second Time’s the Southern Charm”
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Reece and Reagan’s big day is finally here! Barry does his best to convince Tamica to stand by Reagan’s side. But as Tamica questions if she can make it down the aisle for her friend, Justin questions if he can take the next step with Kelsey. Jeff reconnects with his sister, makes big decisions about the next chapter of his life and closes the book on his marriage to Reagan.
Instinct: “After Hours”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “After Hours,” Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) go undercover in New York City’s erotic underground to investigate the murder of a high-powered public relations rep.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: An Inheritance to Die For
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
A murder hits close to home when Aurora Teagarden’s best friend’s aunt is poisoned, leaving behind a large estate that seemingly everyone feels entitled to. Stars Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, Marilu Henner, Lexa Doig and Peter Benson.
The Food That Built America
History, New Series!
Discover the unexpectedly juicy backstories of grocery staples such as Coca-Cola and Heinz ketchup and fast-food fixtures like KFC and McDonald’s in this three-night documentary/dramatization. As for the humble corn flake, its saga takes us back to the late 1800s tonight, with renowned Michigan doctor John Kellogg. His Battle Creek Sanitarium promoted such unorthodox treatments as slapping machines and yogurt enemas — plus a healthy breakfast formulated on-site. Kellogg’s oft-overlooked brother Will ultimately brought cereal to market, but not before a fire, sibling disputes, a kitchen snafu that turned into a “Eureka!” moment and possible idea theft. Delicious!
Grantchester
PBS, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Will struggles with a decision that will determine his future, and the violent death of a young man becomes conclusive proof to Geordie that the country’s gone to the dogs.
To Tell the Truth
ABC, 10pm EST
“Weird Al” Yankovic, Rob Riggle, Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) and Sherri Shepherd make up the celebrity panel presented with a variety of participants with interesting stories, from the Rubik’s Cube foot-solving record-holder to a vocal coach for the stars and a husband-calling champion.
Instinct: “Go Figure”
CBS, 10pm EST
Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) work to uncover why an Olympic-hopeful figure skater is killed while on the ice in the new episode “Go Figure.”
Jamestown
PBS, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Mercy and Pepper bring joy to the town, but the Sharrows’ rivalry reaches the breaking point. Jocelyn gives Yeardley one last challenge that will alter both their futures. Opechancanough initiates a bold plan that will change Jamestown forever.
Strange World
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Independent filmmaker Christopher Garetano, whose award-winning documentary Montauk Chronicles covered events that also inspired the hit series Stranger Things, leads this series in which he embarks on a boots-on-the-ground investigation into the legends, mysteries and first-person accounts that fuel this country’s creepiest conspiracy theories and unexplained occurrences.