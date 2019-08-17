V.C. Andrews’ Gates of Paradise
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Heaven’s daughter Annie (Lizzie Boys) finds herself orphaned and injured, and Tony Tatterton (Jason Priestley) whisks her away to Farthinggale Manor to recuperate. While there, Annie mourns the loss of her parents and her separation from her beloved half brother (Keenan Tracey), suffers under the care of a tyrannical nurse (Daphne Zuniga), and discovers her family’s final secrets.
Cook With Your Kids
Food Network, 7am EST
The Pioneer Woman, The Kitchen and Trisha’s Southern Kitchen are all new in this junior-friendly seven-hour block of culinary fare.
Off the Deep End Weekend
Syfy, beginning at 9am EST
Today and tomorrow, Syfy airs many of your favorite Syfy shark movies, including all six movies of the Sharknado franchise, surrounding tonight’s premiere of the Ian Ziering-led original movie Zombie Tidal Wave.
Addiction Unplugged: “Ground Zero of the Crisis”
A&E, 1pm EST, New Series!
Ohio has become ground zero for the United States opioid epidemic. This episode explores the reasons why, as an unfettered prescribing of pain medications, the strategic geographical distribution appeal of the state and the massive influx of black tar heroin have become catalysts of the worst drug epidemic in U.S. history.
Welcome Back, Kotter
Antenna TV, 1pm EST
A back-to-school marathon of the ’70s sitcom collects 18 big episodes for John Travolta’s lovable Sweathog, Vinnie Barbarino — from the pilot to the actor’s memorable exit, delivering a baby in an elevator.
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
FS1’s Saturday MLB doubleheader has the Houston Astros at the Oakland A’s, followed by the Milwaukee Brewers at the Washington Nationals.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
NBCSN, 7:30pm Live EST
The steeply banked, .533-mile short track at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee provides a 500-lap endurance test for Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and other top Cup Series drivers tonight.
A Summer Romance
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Erin Krakow stars as Sam Walker, whose family’s ranch in Bighorn County, Mont., is struggling and facing foreclosure. When a New York real estate developer (Ryan Paevey) shows up to buy it, she isn’t interested in hearing the offer of the “city slicker.” But as he tries to win her trust and her ranch, Sam finds he might also be winning her heart.
Zombie Tidal Wave
Syfy, 9pm EST, Original Film!
With no more Sharknados to battle, the star of that former cult Syfy film franchise, Ian Ziering, is moving on to fighting the undead. Ziering stars in and also produces this flick about a zombie-slinging tidal wave that hits a small town, causing maritime mayhem. The film is directed by Sharknado franchise helmer Anthony C. Ferrante and is being seen as “the first of many installments,” according to a Syfy release.