Mystic Britain
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
British comedian Clive Anderson and anthropologist Mary-Ann Ochota embark on a 10-episode study of their homeland’s ancient sites and beliefs. Tonight: demonic symbols on a church’s walls and real-world witches.
Bachelor in Paradise
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.
American Ninja Warrior: “Seattle/Tacoma City Finals”
NBC, 8pm EST
The series heads back to the Pacific Northwest for the City Finals round of the competition at the Tacoma Dome. Competitors will face up to 10 challenging obstacles including Northwest Passage, which is new to the course this year.
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood
VH1, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
This season is the ultimate VIP pass to the Millennium Tour with B2K band members Fizz and J Boog. Omarion’s ex and the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, returns to the series while rumors circulate about her close friendship with Fizz. And Marques Houston, alongside his chart-topping group Immature, returns to the spotlight and possibly the stage.
So You Think You Can Dance: “Final Cut — The Top Ten Guys”
FOX, 9pm EST
The top 10 men are partnered with an all-star girl, and each performs a choreographed duet outside of his dance style specialty in the hopes of moving one step closer to becoming America’s Favorite Dancer.
Serial Killer: Devil Unchained
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
Maria Awes accompanies Todd Kohlhepp’s biographer, Gary Garrett, on an emotional tour of Kohlhepp’s property, where investigators had previously found the bodies of three of his victims, and where Kala Brown spent two months imprisoned in a shipping container. Awes also gets an unexpected confession from Kohlhepp himself about two other men he claims to have murdered.
The Kleptocrats
Starz, 9pm EST
This documentary looks at what happens to the money after $3.5 billion is stolen from a Malaysian government fund. Investigative reporters follow the trail as the money is dispersed across the globe.
Grand Hotel: “Long Night’s Journey Into Day”
ABC, 10pm EST
The Mendozas begin to recover after an accident disturbs the family, and Danny (Lincoln Younes) discovers a bombshell that would jeopardize his relationship with Alicia (Denyse Tontz).
Aaron Needs a Job
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST
Custom car builder Aaron Kaufman (Fast N’ Loud) is still seeking his gearhead dream gig. This evening, his forays include joining a tugboat crew as well as visiting an industrial-size Las Vegas laundry facility and folding sheets, which everyone knows is the toughest engineering job of all.
Divorce: “Knock Knock”
HBO, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Tonight ends the third and final season of the comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Thomas Haden Church and Molly Shannon.
POV: “The Distant Barking of Dogs”
PBS, 10pm EST
Follow the life of 10-year-old Oleg and witness the gradual erosion of his innocence beneath the pressures of the ongoing war in Eastern Ukraine.