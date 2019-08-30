Carnival Row
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in this drama set in a Victorian fantasy world where humans and mythological creatures struggle to live side-by-side. When Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom), a human detective, rekindles a forbidden affair with a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne), a secret that Vignette holds about a string of gruesome murders threatens the peace of the Row and endangers Philostrate’s world.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
Netflix, New Series!
This prequel series to Jim Henson’s 1982 cult film The Dark Crystal follows three Gelfling as they set out on an epic journey. Voice talent includes Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham Carter, Harvey Fierstein, Keegan-Michael Key, Andy Samberg, Natalie Dormer and many more top names.
College Football
ESPN & FS1, beginning at 7pm Live EST
Week 1 of the college football season continues with Wisconsin at South Florida (ESPN), Tulsa at Michigan State (FS1), Colorado State vs. Colorado at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver (ESPN) and Oklahoma State at Oregon State (FS1).
Ancient Aliens: “The Constellation Code”
History, 9pm EST
Could ancient structures that mirror constellations when viewed from space have been designed as coded messages for aliens or puzzles left by aliens? The show of faith among experts arguing for the latter is quite touching, really.
Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music
PBS, 9pm EST
Examine the history of bluegrass music, from its origins to its eventual worldwide popularity, and hear from dozens of musicians who explain the ways bluegrass music transcends generational, cultural and geographic boundaries.
Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests: “Dream House Nightmare”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Paranormal investigators Marcus Harvey, Dalen Spratt and Juwan Mass meet with the owners of a Kalama, Wash., home that seems to be living up to its long-held reputation of being haunted. That, or it’s hella drafty.
The UnXplained: “Mysteries of the Mind”
History, 10pm EST
Host William Shatner explores if our brain is more powerful than we realize, as this episode delves into the complex recesses of the human brain to question mental phenomena.
Killjoys: “Cherchez La Bitch”
Syfy, 10pm EST
The team find themselves on a dangerous mission while spying on The Lady.