All Summer Long
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Autumn Reeser stars as Tia, whose dream job of captaining a ship used for dinner cruises hits rough water when her ex (Brennan Elliott) is hired as the restaurant’s chef. The former flames struggle to open the new business while navigating the sea and each other.
TCM Summer Under the Stars: Shirley MacLaine
TCM, 6am EST
If the adjective fierce had been in vogue in the 1950s and ’60s, it would have described Shirley MacLaine’s acting. She believed in her characters, and no matter how large or small her role, moviegoers always saw her front and center onscreen. MacLaine won her best actress Academy Award for 1983’s Terms of Endearment after four previous nods, which included her first for 1958’s Some Come Running. Those films and more, including 1989’s Steel Magnolias and 1969’s Sweet Charity air in today’s marathon.
Tiny House Nation: “Tiny House Hits the Road”
A&E, 9am EST
John and Zack head to Florida to help a couple give up their huge condo so they can hit the road. Tony’s a travel nurse with plans to take the tiny home across the country as he pitches in at understaffed hospitals. Can John and Zack build a tiny house where this nocturnal nurse and his sun-loving bride can coexist?
Flea Market Flip: “Sisters vs. Misters”
HGTV, 9am EST
Two teams of flippers put their creativity to the test for the chance to win $5,000. The competition starts at the flea market, where each team gets $500 and one hour to find three projects on their flip list. In the workshop, they transform their purchases into pieces, then head back to the flea market with their fixed-up finds. The team that makes the bigger profit wins.
Zombie House Flipping: “The Clinical Disaster”
A&E, 10am EST
This lakefront home has a prime spot on the water, but also a horrible layout — with a long, ugly residential wing designed like a live-in rehab clinic. Ashlee takes the lead on this big flip, but her grandiose designs threaten to blow the budget wide open. And when the team tries to rein her in, they sense some bitter pushback that they fear could tear the team apart.
College Football: Miami vs. Florida
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
The 2019 Camping World Kickoff features the Miami Hurricanes vs. the Florida Gators at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
V.C. Andrews’ Web of Dreams
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Based on the fifth and final novel of the Casteel series, this prequel reveals the story of Heaven’s mother, Leigh (Jennifer Laporte). When Leigh flees Farthinggale Manor and her family (Max Lloyd-Jones and Cindy Busby), she carries a deep secret. When she falls in love with Luke Casteel Sr. (Tom Donadt), they try to forge a happy life while Leigh tries to forget her haunting past.
Cake Boss: “Father-Daughter Dance and Bachelorette Party”
Discovery Family Channel, 9pm EST
Mauro gets an order from the organizers of a father-daughter dance, and after the team gets sentimental while creating the sweet treat, Mauro gets his oldest daughter, Mary, to help with the delivery. Then, Buddy creates a sexy, party-themed cake that tastes like a bachelorette’s favorite cocktail.
The Vanilla Ice Project: “Upstairs Battle”
DIY Network, 9pm EST
The former rapper’s home-redo show is in its ninth season now, so we’re going to refrain from “Ice Ice Baby” jokes. (So difficult!) Rob Van Winkle and his renovating ninjas visit an up-and-coming Wellington, Fla,, neighborhood to make someone’s second floor first-rate.
Black Love: “Emerging From Darkness”
OWN, 9pm EST
What does it take to make a marriage work? Couples share the true tests of marriage, from experiences with drug abuse, pornography addiction, depression following a miscarriage and more. One of tonight’s featured couples is Rebecca and Terry Crews.
Hitsville: The Making of Motown
Showtime, 9pm EST
Timed to the 60th anniversary of Motown Records — and its Detroit birthplace, the aptly named Hitsville U.S.A. — this documentary features an interview with visionary founder Berry Gordy (responsible for the careers of Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and so many others), as well as commentary from “newcomers” to the scene like John Legend.
OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation
OWN, 10pm EST, New Series!
Emmy winner Carlos Watson hosts four one-hour episodes featuring a panel of celebrity guests and 100 black women with a focus on key issues including love and relationships, motherhood, beauty, and mind, body and soul.