The Terror: Infamy
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of The Terror uses the forced relocation of Japanese Americans into concentration camps during World War II as its backdrop. The season premiere, “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest,” begins in 1941, as Chester Nakayama (Derek Mio) is caught between his insular Japanese American neighborhood on Terminal Island and his current all-American life. Extreme circumstances push his community and personal life to the brink, all while someone watches closely.
American Ninja Warrior: “Baltimore City Finals”
NBC, 8pm EST
The series returns to Baltimore for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to 10 challenging obstacles including Angry Birds, which is new to the course this year.
So You Think You Can Dance: “Top 10 Perform”
FOX, 9pm EST
After weeks of auditions, callbacks and the grueling Academy round, this season’s top 10 dancers perform on the So You Think You Can Dance stage for the first time. Cat Deeley hosts with Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson and Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval serving as judges.
Our Boys
HBO, 9pm EST, New Series!
Based on the true events that led to the outbreak of war in Gaza in 2014, this series tells the story of those involved, Jews and Arabs alike, whose lives were forever changed that summer.
Family Pictures USA: “North Carolina”
PBS, 9pm EST
Discover how this historically rural state built on tobacco and textiles is rapidly changing. Entrepreneurs find a warm welcome in Durham, Native Americans come home to ancestral lands, and families separated by race and class work toward healing.
Grand Hotel: “Groom Service”
ABC, 10pm EST
Danny (Lincoln Younes) struggles to keep his relationship with Alicia (Denyse Tontz) from her family. Gigi (Roselyn Sánchez) discovers the secrets that Santiago (Demián Bichir) has been keeping from her, while Felix (Adrian Pasdar) continues to try to make his way back into Gigi’s life.
American Greed
CNBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Stacy Keach returns to narrate this series, now in Season 13, that examines scandalous stories of massive fraud. Stories covered this season include the Fyre Festival, the college admissions scam and the fraud surrounding former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.
Legion
FX, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Noah Hawley’s mind-bending drama based on the Marvel Comics series comes to an end in the series finale “Chapter 27.”
Twisted Sisters
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series, executive produced by Khloé Kardashian, that looks at true stories of sisters as they evolve from kin to killers returns for a 10-episode second season.
POV: “Happy Winter”
PBS, 10pm EST
Every summer on Palermo’s Mondello beach, over 1,000 cabins are built for the summer holiday, resulting in beachgoers hiding behind the memory of a social status that the economic crisis of recent years has compromised.
Lodge 49
AMC, 10:10pm EST, Season Premiere!
This “modern fable” about the Ancient & Benevolent Order of the Lynx and its great mysteries returns for Season 2. Ex-surfer Dud (Wyatt Russell) and sister Liz (Sonya Cassidy) are still searching for purpose in their lives after their father’s death. Meanwhile, Ernie (Brett Jennings) is off to Mexico with El Confidente (Cheech Marin), Blaise (David Pasquesi) tries to unlock the secrets of alchemy and Connie (Linda Emond) makes friends at England’s Lodge 1.
Straight Up Steve Austin
USA Network, 11pm EST, New Series!
Retired WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin hosts this half-hour interview series. In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories during tailor-made adventures in different cities across America. Guests include Trace Adkins, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Gabriel Iglesias, Becky Lynch, Baker Mayfield, Rob Riggle and Sal Vulcano.