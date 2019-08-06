Blood & Treasure
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 1 finale episode “The Revenge of Farouk,” secrets are exposed, fates are sealed, and Danny (Matt Barr) and Lexi’s (Sofia Pernas) lives will never be the same after Farouk’s (Oded Fehr) master plan is put into action. CBS has renewed Blood & Treasure for Season 2.
Pandora: “I Shall Be Released”
The CW, 8pm EST
Still struggling from the loss of a close friend, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) joins Xander (Oliver Dench) and her fellow cadets in responding to an emergency distress call from a secret lab only to discover that a deadly experiment has infected the scientists and now the cadets are infected as well.
Good Trouble
Freeform, 8pm EST, Midseason Finale!
Tonight, Freeform’s spinoff of The Fosters, starring Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez, ends its summer season with the episode “Disruptions.” Following multiple confrontations in her life, Callie (Mitchell) decides to make a change. Gael (Tommy Martinez) learns something unexpected about Elijah (Denim Richards). Meanwhile, Mariana (Ramirez) gets the real story about what happened with the female former engineer.
America’s Got Talent: “Judge Cuts 4”
NBC, 8pm EST
Jay Leno joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer. Contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America’s vote.
Intervention
A&E, Season Premiere!
In a new twist, the Emmy-winning docuseries spends the entire season exploring Philadelphia’s so-called “Heroin Hub” and the neighboring communities ravaged by America’s opioid epidemic. Tonight, the interventionists meet with addicts such as 22-year-old Janine, whose father died of an overdose.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Returning for Season 14 are housewives Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, joined by new housewife Braunwyn Windham-Burke. The tres amigas are back with their número uno, the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, who appears throughout the season.
The 100: “The Blood of Sanctum”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Sanctum becomes a battleground between the devout and the nonbelievers. The mystery of the anomaly deepens.
American Experience: “Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation”
PBS, 9pm EST
Broadcast in connection with this month’s 50th anniversary of the legendary Woodstock music festival, filmmaker Barak Goodman’s documentary features never-before-seen footage to tell the story of the political and social upheaval leading to those three historic days, as well as the extraordinary events and performances of the concert itself.
Animal Kingdom: “Julia”
TNT, 9pm EST
Shawn Hatosy, who plays Pope, directs this episode, which finds his character growing suspicious of J (Finn Cole) when Angela (Emily Deschanel) reveals the circumstances of her disappearance. As the threats against Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark) loom larger, Deran (Jake Weary) scrambles to find a way out. Craig (Ben Robson) navigates new complications in his relationship with Renn (Christina Ochoa).
Flipping Exes
Bravo, 10pm EST, New Series!
The series follows former boyfriend and girlfriend Michael LeSure and Nina Klemm, who turned their breakup into a business flipping homes. They attempt to navigate their roller-coaster relationship in Carmel, Ind. — nicknamed “the Beverly Hills of the Midwest” — as they work together to buy, renovate and sell high-end properties.
Undercover Billionaire
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Billionaire Glenn Stearns believes in the American dream, and in this series, he will attempt to prove that anybody can be successful with the right knowledge. The self-made mogul is attempting a monumental challenge — to see if he can build a million-dollar company in just 90 days, and with only $100 in his pocket.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Oakland Raiders
HBO, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The latest season of Hard Knocks spotlights the daily lives and routines of the Oakland Raiders’ coaches, established veterans, highly regarded rookie hopefuls and free-agent acquisitions.
’Til Death Do Us Part: “While You Were Sleeping”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
Dr. Mark Wangler and his wife Kathy appear to be living the middle-class dream: a 29-year marriage, two sons, financial security and a strong faith. But when a 911 operator in Lima, Ohio, receives a frantic call from the Wangler household, what at first seems like a tragic accident is later uncovered to be a desperate end to a marriage riddled with secrets, lies and religious fanaticism.
Bring the Funny: “The Comedy Clash 1”
NBC, 10pm EST
In the next phase of the competition, the best acts from the Open Mic round will go head-to-head with another comedic act. The winner of each clash, as chosen by the judges, will advance to the Semi-Final Showcase and be one step closer to ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of Bring the Funny.
Code of the Wild
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Over eight episodes, brothers Chris and Casey Keefer — extreme adventurers turned wilderness private eyes — use their unique set of wilderness skills to tackle rugged territory as they track down the truth behind baffling mysteries. In the series premiere, the brothers head deep into the Amazon in search of the legendary city of gold, El Dorado.
Miz & Mrs
USA Network, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
New episodes rounding out Season 1 of the reality series following married WWE stars The Miz and Maryse begin tonight. The series has been renewed for Season 2, which is scheduled to premiere in 2020.