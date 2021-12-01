TV Best Bets for December 1

Fruitcake Fraud
discovery+
Whether you are a fan or not, fruitcake usually invokes cheery images of Christmastime gatherings. But Corsicana, Texas — the town that claims to create the best, most scrumptious fruitcakes — was definitely not a happy place when it was discovered someone had extorted millions from the acclaimed Collin Street Bakery. How the crime was solved, and the lavish lifestyle the culprits were living on the ill-gotten proceeds, has people in Corsicana, and plenty of others, including the FBI, still scratching their heads in amazement.
Candified: Home for the Holidays
Hulu, New Series!
In this four-part limited series, candy queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life … just in time for the holidays.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Season 5 of the anime series is set in 2011, when, after an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh (Fairouz Ai) falls into a trap and is sentenced to 15 years at a state-run maximum-security correctional facility people call “the Aquarium.” On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end the century-long, fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins.
Lost in Space
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The adaptation of the classic 1960s sci-fi series returns for its third and final season. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy (Taylor Russell), Penny (Mina Sundwall), Will (Maxwell Jenkins) and the Robot (Brian Steele) must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile, John (Toby Stephens) and Maureen (Molly Parker), with Don (Ignacio Serricchio) at their side, must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids.
The Power of the Dog
Netflix, Feature Film Exclusive!
In writer/director Jane Campion’s Western drama, an adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Phil Burbank, a charismatic rancher who inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. The film premiered at this year’s Venice International Film Festival, where Campion was awarded the Silver Lion for Best Direction.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
The Roku Channel, Original Film!
Roku’s first feature-length original film is based on NBC’s former series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, with the cast from the show reprising their roles in the seasonal tale. On her first holiday without her father, Zoey (Jane Levy) attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch (Peter Gallagher) used to do. Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and Bernadette Peters are also among the cast.
Random Acts
BYUtv, 7pm EST
The hidden-camera reality series Random Acts is in its seventh season of highlighting the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness. In this special episode, a young family who unfortunately missed out on their first Christmas in their new Nashville condo in 2020 due to the tragic Christmas morning bombing receives a holiday gift they won’t ever forget, as Random Acts decorated the family’s new home in Christmas lights and lawn decor.
Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a C
Disney Junior, 7pmMickey, Minnie and the gang — separated all over the globe on Christmas Eve! — try to reunite.
Tomorrow Is a Long Time: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Making its televised U.S. premiere tonight, this music documentary chronicles how, while spending 15 weeks in lockdown during the COVID pandemic, Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde was inspired to take on the ultimate creative challenge: reimagining a selection of timeless songs from the catalog of the incomparable Bob Dylan. Tomorrow Is a Long Time captures Hynde in her own words, providing priceless insight into the creative process of the prolific songstress as she reflects on this landmark journey.
Beebo Saves Christmas
The CW, 8pm EST
This animated, one-hour special finds Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, deciding that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson). Beebo (from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends travel to the North Pole to, among other things, help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.
The Masked Singer: “Group A Finale”
FOX, 8pm EST
Group A’s final two costumed celebrities face off and sing duets with guests Michael Bolton and Jesse McCartney, who also have no clue with whom they’re performing.
Match Made in Mistletoe
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When talented interior designer Emily Barnes (Natalie Lisinska) is hired by a foreign embassy in D.C. to decorate for their annual holiday charity ball, the newly appointed ambassador Magnus Andersson’s (Damon Runyan) “minimalist” approach creates a roadblock between them. As Emily’s undeniable love for the holiday season begins to thaw his heart, an unexpected romance begins between the two.
89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center
NBC, 8pm Live; also simulcast live on Peacock EST
NBC once again heralds the arrival of the holidays with this two-hour special offering a dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree. Returning as an in-person event, this year’s ceremony will feature festive performances by Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and more. The evening will include a duet featuring Paisley and Thomas, and a special performance by the Radio City Rockettes. NBC News’ TODAY coanchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin host. Note: An hour prior to the primetime broadcast, NBC is making an additional live hour of the special available to affiliates that opt to pick it up; check with your local affiliate to see if it will be available for you.
The Crown’s Ancient Forest
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
In the heart of Southern England lies an ancient forest that’s changed little over the last thousand years, when King William the Conqueror claimed it as his own private hunting grounds. Shaped by the people and animals that live here, the national park continues to be a vast open forest where herds of deer and ponies roam free, and goshawks rule the evergreen canopy. Downton Abbey costar Hugh Bonneville narrates a year in the life in this magical world, told through the eyes of its most iconic inhabitants.
Star of the Month: Ingrid Bergman
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Ingrid Bergman was one of the most ethereally beautiful actresses to ever grace the silver screen, with an acting talent every bit as mesmerizing (she is one of only three actresses to have been awarded three Oscars for her performances). Most Wednesday evenings this month — except for Dec. 22, which falls during Turner Classic Movies’ weeklong Christmas movie celebration — you’ll be able to enjoy many of the legendary Swedish star’s films when the network salutes her as its Star of the Month. The lineup of titles runs the gamut from the early movies Bergman made in her home country, to the beloved classics she made during her Oscar-winning Hollywood heyday, to her later performances. The initial lineup beginning tonight actually runs 24 hours, kicking off with six notable works from her early Hollywood career: the classic psychological thriller Gaslight (1944), costarring Charles Boyer and Joseph Cotten, and featuring Bergman in her first Best Actress Oscar-winning performance; the iconic romantic drama Casablanca (1942), alongside Humphrey Bogart and Paul Henreid; the horror film Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941), with Spencer Tracy and Lana Turner; Saratoga Trunk (1945), a Western also starring Gary Cooper; the psychological thriller Rage in Heaven (1941), led by Robert Montgomery; and Adam Had Four Sons (1941), a romantic drama that was Bergman’s first American film in which she received top billing. Beginning early tomorrow morning and running into the evening, TCM will air seven of the Swedish-language films Bergman made in the 1930s and early ’40s: The Count of the Old Town (1935), a comedy that marked the actress’ film debut at age 19; the comedy/drama Swedenhielms (1935); Walpurgis Night (1935), a romantic drama; another romantic drama, Intermezzo (1936), a remake of which Bergman would star in a few years later for her Hollywood film debut; the drama A Woman’s Face (1938); the comedy Dollar (1938); and the drama June Night (1940). — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Wonder Years: “Home for Christmas”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
Dean can’t wait to spend Christmas with his older brother, Bruce, when he returns home from Vietnam. But unexpected challenges arise, and the rest of the Williams family rely on their favorite holiday traditions to bring cheer.
The Conners: “Yard Sale, Phone Fail, and a College Betrayal”
ABC, 9pm EST
As Louise starts to move into the Conner home, Dan decides to sell the furniture set he bought for Roseanne when they were first married. However, he soon finds parting with the furniture — and old memories — harder than he thought it would be.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The reality series is back for Season 16 starting with tonight’s supersized, 75-minute-long premiere episode. After a five-year hiatus, Heather Dubrow makes her return to the franchise, joining veteran housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, and new housewives Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener.
World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas
The CW, 9pm EST
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, this special presents the cutest animals the season has to offer.
Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller
Nat Geo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller explores more of the most dangerous black markets in the 10-episode second season of this docuseries. “Filming a whole season of Trafficked during a global pandemic was extremely challenging,” she says, “but there’s been an explosion of black markets over the past year, and I think we all quickly realized that this series has become more relevant than ever.” This season looks into the inner workings of romance scams, a meth superhighway, stolen-car smugglers, black-market plastic surgery and more.
Home Economics: “Secret Santa Gift, $25 Limit”
ABC, 9:30pm EST, A Million Little Things: “The Things We Keep Inside”, ABC, 10pm, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10pm, Season Premiere!
As Christmas approaches,?Tom finally receives his first advance check from the Sofia Salazar book, leaving him and Marina to decide what to do with the money.?Meanwhile, Sarah receives an extravagant?gift from the parents at her new school and has a hard time parting with it.?Rome and Regina finally reunite after months apart only to find that things feel off. Maggie does some research as her stalker situation intensifies, while Sophie plays Eddie a song she wrote. Gary helps an old friend.?It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia begins its eight-episode 15th season and surpasses The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet as the longest-running, live-action comedy series in TV history. This time around, the Gang — Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) — try to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots. Two episodes air tonight: “2020: A Year in Review” and “The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7.”
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around
NBC, 10pm EST
The pop star, daytime talk show host and coach on NBC’s The Voice helps ring in the festive season with this holiday special featuring music performances, exciting duets and special guests while Clarkson shares her traditions and gives back to those in need. The special will re-air Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The Sinner
USA Network, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
The anthology crime drama series ends its run with tonight’s extended (about 75 minutes long) Season 4 finale episode, which USA Network promises will bring a “satisfying close to Detective Harry Ambrose’s (Bill Pullman) journey.”