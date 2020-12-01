TV Best Bets for December 1

Zero Hour!
TCM, 1:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Fans of the classic 1980 comedy Airplane! will enjoy, if they haven’t already, this 1957 drama. Airplane! is basically a shot-for-shot parody of Zero Hour! at many points, and those familiar with the comedy will recognize some of its character types and/or names (like Dana Andrews’ Ted Stryker), its plot and stretches of dialogue in Zero Hour! The screenplay for the drama was written by Arthur Hailey, who also wrote the novel Airport, which inspired several of the ’70s disaster films that were also spoofed in Airplane! While meant to be serious, Zero Hour! can’t really escape its association with Airplane!, and that makes it a unique watch. Even for those unfamiliar with the comedy, the heightened melodrama and some over-the-top plot elements of Zero Hour! make it a bit humorous in its own right, and it’s tempting to want to go back and say to the creators of the film, “Surely, you can’t be serious.”
Angela’s Christmas Wish
Netflix
This is a heartwarming tale of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for Christmas. Based on characters from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt, it is a tender and funny story about the importance of family and togetherness.
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Netflix, New Series!
This new installment of the documentary series The Movies That Made Us takes an in-depth look at two iconic holiday movies — Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas — through behind-the-scenes footage and cast and crew interviews.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Ava (Maura West) comes to terms with a terrible situation. A lead takes Curtis (Donnell Turner) out of town. Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Martin (Michael E. Knight) have a difference of opinion. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) runs into Brando (Johnny Wactor). Portia (Brook Kerr) shares an update on her patient.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
CBS, 8pm EST
The longest-running holiday special in television history returns as Rudolph and his friends — Hermey the elf, Yukon Cornelius and others — save Christmas in this classic Rankin/Bass special featuring the voice of legendary performer Burl Ives.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “Magic Without Lies”
FOX, 8pm EST
Meet the man who stumbled upon the counterintuitive realm of quantum mechanics in “Magic Without Lies.”
The Voice: “Live Top 17 Results”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Find out what the judges thought of last night’s Top 17 performers.
The Dead Files: “The Business of Horror”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Steve and Amy investigate reports of ghostly apparitions at a dental office in West Virginia. They then travel to upstate New York, where violent paranormal activity is scaring customers away from a 160-year-old restaurant.
neXt: “File #6”
FOX, 9pm EST
LeBlanc (John Slattery) takes matters into his own hands to remedy his degenerative brain disease in the new episode “File #6.”
Fixer to Fabulous: “Old Dojo to Modern Mojo”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A couple bought a karate studio as an investment property but when life threw them a curveball, they decided to downsize. With Dave and Jenny's help, they want to transform the commercial space into a home complete with industrial and modern charm.
The Witmans
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
In 1998, 13-year-old Greg Witman stepped off the school bus. Eleven minutes later, Greg’s older brother, 15-year-old Zach, frantically called 911 to report that he had found Greg lying in a pool of blood. Zach was taken into custody as the police’s only lead in Greg’s murder, and what followed is a harrowing decades-long journey of one family trapped in tragedy. The harsh realities of the United States sentencing its children to life in prison without parole are exposed in this two-hour documentary that explores the intricacies and evolution of juvenile incarceration. It’s a haunting story told intimately through the eyes of two parents on a 20-year odyssey to free their last surviving child.
Our OWN Christmas
OWN, 9pm EST
Hosted by Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, this one-hour special will feature uplifting holiday moments and surprise acts of giving, as well as festive performances by iconic gospel singers Kierra Sheard, Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Le’Andria Johnson, legendary award-winning gospel group the Clark Sisters, and many more.
Don’t Be Tardy…: “One Way Ticket to Quitsville”
Bravo, 10pm EST
Tracey returns as the Biermanns invade Scottsdale, Arizona. Even as they go house hunting and contemplate their future away from Atlanta, Kroy must convince Kim not to call the whole trip off after another setback with the RV.
Transplant: “Orphans”
NBC, 10pm EST
Bash (Hamza Haq) finds himself connecting with an unlikely patient, while Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) strives to find balance in her life. Meanwhile, Theo (Jim Watson) has a difficult discussion with his wife, Melissa (Charlotte Legault), and June (Ayisha Issa) attempts to connect with a closed-off teenage patient.
Welcome to Plathville: “Open to Falling in Love”
TLC, 10pm EST
Ethan and Olivia realize that in order to save their marriage and sanity, they need to move farther away from Kim and Barry. Also, Moriah’s relationship with Max is in jeopardy, and Micah faces financial stress after he wrecks his car on the eve of a hot date.
