TV Best Bets for December 10

Alice in Borderland
Netflix, New Series!
In this Japanese series based on a survival/thriller manga comic, this series follows Arisu — a listless, jobless and video game-obsessed young man — who suddenly finds himself in a strange, emptied-out version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive. In this strange world, Arisu meets Usagi, a young woman who’s navigating the games alone. Together, they set out to unravel one mystery after another as they risk their lives and confront what it means to live.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movie: Rosalind Russell
TCM, beginning at 9am EST, Catch a Classic!
Acclaimed actress Rosalind Russell headlines this morning and afternoon’s 11-hour lineup of memorable films. Watch the star in her Best Actress Oscar-nominated title role in Sister Kenny(1946); in another Best Actress Oscar-nominated performance in Mourning Becomes Electra(1947); with Don Ameche in the 1941 comedy The Feminine Touch; with Natalie Wood in a Golden Globe-winning performance in the musical comedy/drama Gypsy(1962); and in one of her best-known roles, as fast-talking newspaper reporter Hildy Johnson alongside Cary Grant in Howard Hawks’ classic screwball comedy His Girl Friday(1940).
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Sam (Kelly Monaco) is fed up with Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) tactics. Monica (Leslie Charleson) shares the news of Ned’s (Wally Kurth) infidelity. Finn (Michael Easton) gets caught up in the moment. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Anna (Finola Hughes) catch up over coffee. Scott (Kin Shriner) is surprised to see a familiar face so far from home.
Station 19: “Don’t Look Back in Anger”
ABC, 8pm EST
The team responds to a difficult domestic dispute involving a pregnant woman. Meanwhile, Travis struggles to deal with a family crisis and Maya and Carina’s relationship continues to grow.
Live From Daryl’s House: “The O’Jays”
AXS TV, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame R&B group the O’Jays teams up with host Daryl Hall to perform hit songs like “Love Train” and “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do).”
Silent Night — A Song for the World
The CW, 8pm EST
This special is a musical film documentary about the creation and cultural impact of the world’s most famous Christmas carol, composed in 1818 in Salzburg, Austria. Translated into 140 languages, “Silent Night” caused a Christmas ceasefire in World War I, while Bing Crosby’s version is one of the bestselling singles ever. The film, narrated by Hugh Bonneville, tells the story of “Silent Night,” with new recordings by global stars in different languages and a cast including Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Gavin Rossdale, Sheléa, Ailee, Josh Groban, the Vienna Boys Choir, Anggun, Lina Makhoul, the Tenors, Rolando Villazón and many more.
NFL Football: New England at L.A. Rams
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Week 14 of the NFL season kicks off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as the New England Patriots visit the L.A. Rams on Thursday Night Football.
Flipping Across America: “What You Get for Your Money”
HGTV, 8pm EST
In the blue corner, we have Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin (Going for Sold) in Houston. They’re flipping a spacious but rundown three-bedroom home. And in the red corner, we have Bristol and Aubrey Marunde (Flip or Flop Vegas) from Las Vegas tackling a modest condo that’s just 723 square feet. Both places were purchased for nearly the same amount, but the drastic size difference could lead to a major disparity in profits. Will the market affect which team gets the most bang for their buck?
One Night Only: The Best of Broadway
NBC, 8pm EST
Tina Fey hosts this two-hour night of music celebrating the incredible and resilient Broadway community, featuring songs from top productions as well as special sneak peeks at Broadway shows coming in 2021. Featured performers include Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge and Patti LaBelle, with appearances from Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Vanessa Williams and more. Donations during this special will help provide groceries and medication, healthcare and emergency financial assistance to those in the Broadway community during the pandemic shutdown.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Fight the Power”
ABC, 9pm EST
Bailey panics as she hears there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases, knowing she has loved ones in an assisted living facility. Meanwhile, Jackson and Richard team up against Catherine to teach her a lesson, and Teddy continues to try to mend her frayed relationships. After an intense surgery, Jo is uncertain about her future.
Southern Charm: “Love Sick”
Bravo, 9pm EST
John cozies up to Madison as she reaches a decision about Austen. After Craig debuts his HSN line, Patricia has an announcement of her own. Meanwhile, Shep and his girlfriend struggle with the pressures of quarantine, and Leva confronts Kathryn over issues of race and privilege.
Flip or Flop: “Covered Costs”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Tarek and Christina take a risk to buy a house sight unseen in Orange, California. When they finally get inside, they discover it’s been vandalized and the owners covered a gross pool in the backyard. When other issues pop up with an old addition and sloping cement outside, Tarek and Christina worry they won’t be able to recoup their costs.
A Million Little Things: “Letting Go”
ABC, 10pm EST
Katherine discovers a possible connection between Eddie’s accident and Alex’s mysterious death. Meanwhile, Rome seeks help to address some pent-up anger issues, and Maggie continues on her journey of self-discovery in England. As Delilah prepares for her trip, Gary helps Danny confront a bully at his school.
Star Trek: Discovery: “Into the Forest I Go”
CBS, 10pm EST
Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discoverycontinue on CBS with “Into the Forest I Go,” in which Lorca (Jason Isaacs) uses the Discovery in an effort to end the war with the Klingons once and for all.
“Time” Person of the Year Special
NBC, 10pm EST
In this first ever special, NBC joins forces with Timemagazine for exclusive coverage in highlighting the individual or group that has had the greatest influence on the events of the year. The telecast reviews the extraordinary year of 2020 through exclusive interviews, and includes surprise appearances and musical performances, in-depth profiles highlighting the year’s most prominent global stories, and more. In addition to the 2020 Person of the Year, the special will spotlight Timeeditors’ selections for the categories that recognize the influence of individuals in specific sectors: Businessperson of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Athlete of the Year and Guardians of the Year.
The Holzer Files: “Devil in the Rock”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
The team ventures to the Massachusetts coast to follow up on legendary ghost hunter Hans Holzer’s 1964 investigation of the Bates Ship Chandlery. As they delve deep into the property’s past, they uncover a chilling undercurrent of darkness anchored in the rocky shores.
Bridezillas
WE tv, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Houston nurse (and self-proclaimed “catch”) Tosin plans to marry anesthesiologist Wemo in a traditional Nigerian ceremony — but first, she’s gonna need a bigger diamond from the newly minted doctor. “This was the residency ring,” she says. “Now I need the attending ring.”
