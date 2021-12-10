TV Best Bets for December 10

The Unforgivable
Netflix, Feature Film Exclusive!
Following its limited theatrical run last month, this Sandra Bullock-led drama begins streaming on Netflix. Bullock, who is also a producer on the film, plays Ruth Slater, who is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and reenters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, Ruth’s only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind. Vincent D’Onofrio, Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal and Richard Thomas also star.
Dr. Brain
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
Apple TV+’s first Korean-language series concludes its first season. The sci-fi thriller follows a brilliant brain scientist (Lee Sun-kyun) whose family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he conducts “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.
Invasion
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
Season 1 of the sci-fi drama about an alien invasion as seen through different perspectives around the world concludes. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani and Sam Neill lead the cast.
Peanuts: For Auld Lang Syne
Apple TV+
This is Apple TV+’s first new original Peanuts holiday special since the service’s 2020 deal to become the streaming home for all things related to Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang. In the special, after the Peanuts gang experience a disappointing Christmas because Grandma can’t visit, Lucy resolves to throw herself the best New Year’s Eve party ever, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes 12.
Crossing Swords
Hulu, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the adult stop-motion-animated sitcom brings the next chapter in the adventures of Patrick (Nicholas Hoult), the long-suffering squire, as he climbs the ladder of knighthood in the service of the volatile King Merriman (Luke Evans). There are new friends to make, new enemies to vanquish and new horrors to scar Patrick for life — including bloodthirsty leprechauns, an island of killer monkeys and a shadowy villain who could destroy everything Patrick has ever known! The series also includes the voices of Alanna Uback, Tony Hale, Tara Strong, Adam Pally, Seth Green, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer, Jameela Jamil and more.
Play-Doh Squished
IMDb TV
This one-hour, holiday-themed family competition special hosted by Sarah Hyland features three teams of two kids and two adults vying in a series of fun physical and creative challenges set in a Play-Doh winter wonderland. Each team must combine imagination, inspiration and holiday spirit to win the final cash prize.
Family Dinner
Magnolia Network on discovery+, Season Premiere!
In Season 2, host Andrew Zimmern continues to visit families across America to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.
Back to the Outback
Netflix, Original Film!
In this animated adventure comedy, a ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures, tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they’re monsters, plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged for their scales and fangs. Leading the group is Maddie (voice of Isla Fisher), a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with self-assured thorny devil lizard Zoe (Miranda Tapsell), lovelorn hairy spider Frank (Guy Pearce) and sensitive scorpion Nigel (Angus Imrie).
How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the comedy finds family rebel and black sheep Tumi Sello (Busise Lurayi) looking forward to a quiet Christmas this time around. But her plans get ruined, and so does Christmas. Once again, Tumi has to spend the couple of days before Christmas trying to clear her and the Sellos’ name.
Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
Netflix, New Series!
This adult animated/live-action hybrid series celebrates all that is 1980s and ’90s television. Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, the series, led by twin hosts Skip and Treybor (both played by cocreator/cowriter/executive producer Kyle Mooney, Saturday Night Live), takes viewers on a trip through the Saturday morning cartoon experience.
Twentysomethings: Austin
Netflix, New Series!
In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship as they begin their adult lives.
Encounter
Prime Video, Feature Film Exclusive!
This sci-fi thriller debuts on Prime Video a week after its limited theatrical release. It stars Riz Ahmed as a decorated Marine who goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons (Aditya Geddada and Lucian-River Chauhan) from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind. Octavia Spencer, Janina Gavankar and Rory Cochrane also star in this film that debuted at the Telluride Film Festival in September.
The Expanse
Prime Video, Season Premiere!
The sixth and final season of this sci-fi fan favorite picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams and Cara Gee are also among the cast returning for the new season, which consists of six episodes culminating with what Prime promises will be “an epic series finale.” Episodes are available Fridays.
Shark Tank
ABC, 8pm EST
Holiday cheer heads into the Tank when four entrepreneurs try to glean some cash and make a deal with the Sharks with their slate of seasonally appropriate pitches and products. The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: “Merry Fool Us”
The CW, 8pm EST
The magical duo of Penn & Teller is joined by host Alyson Hannigan to help kick off the holiday season with this special complete with magicians, costumes and a Christmas trophy!
American Refugee
EPIX, 8pm EST, Original Film!
This second original movie production in Blumhouse Television’s recent partnership with EPIX is a thriller centered around a family seeking shelter in their neighbor’s bunker when the American economy is in collapse, the nation is under martial law and the danger inside is potentially greater than the danger outside.
A Dickens of a Holiday!
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
To make the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s Victorian festival a success, Cassie (Brooke D’Orsay) invites action movie star and former high school classmate Jake (Kristoffer Polaha) to play Scrooge in A Christmas Carol.
Holiday in Santa Fe
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Casa de Milagro is a family-owned business that makes holiday ornaments and decor, inspired by Mexican Christmas traditions. Their award-winning designs, created by matriarch Milagro Ortega, are highly sought-after each holiday season. Siblings Tony (Mario Lopez) and Magdalena (Aimee Garcia), with help from their dad (Efrain Figueroa), run the shop in Santa Fe, but when their beloved Milagro unexpectedly passes, the family struggles to find its heart. With Milagro gone, Belinda Sawyer (Emeraude Toubia), an executive at one of the largest greeting card and holiday decor chains, sees an opportunity to acquire the company. When sparks fly between Belinda and Tony, Belinda realizes there is more to Casa de Milagro than meets the eye.
Ricky Powell: The Individualist
Showtime, 8pm EST
This documentary from Showtime’s Hip Hop 50 series tells the against-all-odds story of New York City photographer Ricky Powell, who rose to worldwide fame while capturing one of the wildest, most electric times in popular culture.
Rita Moreno Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary actress/dancer/singer Rosa Dolores Alverío Marcano — better known as Rita Moreno — will turn 90 tomorrow, Dec. 11. Ahead of that, Turner Classic Movies gets in an early birthday celebration for her tonight by screening two of her memorable movies. First up is her most iconic feature film role, as fiery Anita in the classic, Best Picture Oscar-winning 1961 big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical West Side Story. Moreno steals whatever scene she is in here, especially during the show-stopping “America” number, and she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance. That was the first award on her road to becoming one of the few “EGOT” performers (someone who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony). Moreno is also an executive producer on, and portrays Valentina (an updated and expanded version of Doc, the original production’s storeowner character) in director Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of West Side Story, which hits theaters today. The second film in tonight’s double feature is another musical, 1956’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated The King and I, with Moreno portraying Tuptim, one of the several “wives” of King Mongkut (Best Actor Oscar winner Yul Brynner). Best Actress Oscar nominee Deborah Kerr also stars. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Limbo
HBO, 8:10pm EST
Heartwarming and heartbreaking aren’t easy to balance in a film, but this dramedy of four refugees waiting on a Scottish island for a chance at immigration and a new life — without erasing the old one — manages the feat beautifully.
Magnum P.I.: “Better Watch Out”
CBS, 9pm EST
A Christmas Eve ransomware attack on the Honolulu Police Department forces Lia (guest star Chantal Thuy) to reveal a family secret in the new episode “Better Watch Out.”
Blue Bloods: “Firewall”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Firewall,” Frank (Tom Selleck) enlists the help of an old friend, Sloane Thompson (returning guest star Alex Kingston), to investigate a cyberattack on the NYPD.